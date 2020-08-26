Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Power Ranges, Applications, End-Users and Region

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



Chip scale package (CSP) technology reduces the traditional represent mounting to directly attach the LED die to the Printed Circuit Board (PCB), which made the overall budget and packaging cost to reduce. Such as completely functional led packages that are different to or slightly larger than the size of a die, CSPs are progressively being implemented in lighting enterprises.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global chip scale package (CSP) led markets major driving factors are the low-cost potential of LEDs with materials. The most important challenge faced by LED manufacturers is reducing power damage that occurs in the form of temperature. Several LED manufacturers are choosing CSP equipment, which facilitates size reduction in straight attaching the LED on the printed circuit board panel. Moreover, the high adoption amount is expected in automotive applications, which are opening new opportunities in the current market.

Based on the power range, the high-power segment is held to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. The high-power is an increasing need for chip scale package LED in high area lighting, road lighting, and architectural lights. High -power CSP LEDs are used primarily for outdoor and industrialized lighting, high power LEDs are all about efficiency.

The backlighting unit application segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. As it is energy-efficient and solid backlighting sources for smartphone displays and monitors. Backlight unit also revenues OLED displays can be considerably lighter than anything currently on the market, while also present in the lower power consumption.

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region dominates by the largest market share in the chip scale package (CSP) LED market. The governance of Asia Pacific is mainly owing to South Korea, China, and Japan with a high demand for chip scale package LEDs for display backlighting, mobile flash, and other uses. The occurrence of leading chip scale packages LED manufacturers and customers such as smartphone vendors, and display panel manufacturers in APAC is the purpose for the authority of the region in the market. The development in APAC will also be driven by the rise of newer chip-scale package applications in universal lighting.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global chip scale package (CSP) LED market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global automotive seat belt pretensioner market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global chip scale package (CSP) LED drones market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global chip scale package (CSP) LED market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, By Power Ranges

• High-Power

• Low- power

• Mid-Power

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, By Applications

• Automotive Lighting

• Backlighting Unit (BLU)

• Flash Lighting

• General Lighting

• Others

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, By End-Users

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market

• Samsung Electronics

• Lumileds

• Seoul Semiconductor

• Nichia Corporation

• Osram Opto Semiconductors

• Epistar

• Cree

• Shenzhen MTC

• Unistars

• Dpower Opto-electronic Co.Ltd

• Plessey Semiconductors

• Genesis Photonics

• DK Corporation,

• Jiangsu Bree Optronics Co. Ltd.

• Lumens Co.

• Cambridge Nanotherm.

• Lextar Electronics

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

