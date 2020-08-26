Global Commercial Robotics Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Product, End-Use, and Region

Global Commercial Robotics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Commercial Robotics Market Drivers and Restrains

Commercial robotics, which doesn’t include industrial robots, refers to medical robots, drones, autonomous guided robots and field robots. Robotics technology, interplay between robotics and artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud computing, and an ongoing labor shortage in specific vertical markets are the key factors boosting the growth of Global Commercial Robotics Market during forecast period. Growing demand for drones considered as aerial robots to be used for agriculture purpose, or to gauge the atmospheric changes on land are also one of the key drivers of the commercial robotics market, this demand is majorly attributed to the defense sector. Global vendors have developed innovations that are making commercial service robots easier to deploy and use, and at a cost and business model that is appealing to markets this step by vendors is responsible for market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Commercial Robotics Market key segmentation

Global Commercial Robotics Market is segmented By Product and End-Use. By Product market is divided into Drones, Field Robots, Medical Robots, Autonomous Guided Robotics and Other Types of Robots. Among these Medical Robots segment is expected to hold highest share of Global Commercial Robotics Market during forecast period. Increased investments in medical sector is driving this segment. By End-Use market is divided into Medical and Healthcare, Defense and Security, Agriculture and Forestry, Marin and Other Applications. With the increase in defense spending globally and advancements in technology, military and defense account for a significant share in the commercial robotics market.

Global Commercial Robotics Market Regional Analysis

Global Commercial Robotics Market by region is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East Africa. North America holds the largest share of global market in 2018. Improvement in robotics technology is the key factor fueling the global market in this region. Moreover, Europe is expected to hold second highest share of global market. The defense and security sector accounts for a significant portion of the demand, for robotics, in the region. Europe is looking ahead towards commercial robotic segment as a potential opportunity in the drastic growing automation and digital world. While looking at the other regions such as Japan, the country has acquired the technology and it is rapidly growing to gain an influential position in the global commercial robotics market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Commercial Robotics including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Commercial Robotics dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Commercial Robotics size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Commercial Robotics make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Commercial Robotics Market

Global Commercial Robotics Market, by Product.

• Drones

• Field Robots

• Medical Robots

• Autonomous Guided Robotics

• Other Types of Robots

Global Commercial Robotics Market, by Application

• Medical and Healthcare

• Defense and Security

• Agriculture and Forestry

• Marine

• Other Applications,

Global Commercial Robotics Market, by region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating on Global Commercial Robotics Market

• Omron Adept Technologies Inc.

• 3D Robotics Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• KUKA AG

• Amazon Robotics LLC

• iRobot Corporation

• Accuray Inc.

• Honda Motor

