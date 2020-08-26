Global DIY Smart Home Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Product, Technology, Software, Application, and Region

Global DIY Smart Home Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 36.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global DIY Smart Home Market Drivers and Restrains:

DIY smart home holds a significant growth in the complete smart home industry in emerging countries thanks to the increasing adoption of IoT mostly in developing countries. The renovation and reconstruction of homes are essential to automate them; this can be easily by using wireless technologies. Wireless technologies not only support to avoid reconstruction but also confirm easy and self-installation as they reduce the usage of wires. The global DIY smart home market is driven by the demand for green and energy-efficient product solutions, and increasing desire of the consumer for connectivity, convenience, safety, and security.

DIY systems are cheaper than the professionally installed home automation systems and continuous technology advancement in communication, sensors, and analytics are projected to impelling the market growth in the forecast period. However, lack of awareness for DIY home automation systems, and lack of standard guidelines for producers to drag sales for DIY home automation products are restraining the market growth at the global level. Multiple communication protocol compatibility for redundancy and strong initiatives from the government to promote green buildings, smart cities, and green cities are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. Linking disparate systems, limited functionality, and lack of open standards are the major challenges for the DIY smart home market in the near future.

Global DIY Smart Home Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the type, the security & access control segment has led the DIY smart home market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Due to the increasing desire of the consumer for convenience, and connectivity safety & security. Installing home security & access control system with professionally installed systems is more expensive, as experts are essential to install the system, long-term agreement, and monthly payment requirements to be signed to keep the system running. Nowadays, many DIY-friendly devices and sensors are available in the market that works with a smartphone and other portable devices connectivity. These systems come with no contracts, and in many cases with no monthly fees. Therefore, the home security &access control system segment is projected to be the fastest-growing system in the DIY smart home market in the near future.

Global DIY Smart Home Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the DIY Smart Home market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of several key market players in the region like Smartlabs, Inc., Nortek, Inc., and Nestlabs, Inc. Developed countries such as The U.S. and Canada are the leading contributor to the regional market. Among these, The U.S. was accounted for the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and Canada was accounted for XX% market share in the same year owing to the demand for energy management along with the growing demand for green homes. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The lighting control systems and security control are driving the market growth in the region. The market is already developing well in the emerging countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India and other countries owing to the increased consumer interest in managing energy consumption. The rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced smart home product is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global DIY Smart Home Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global DIY Smart Home Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global DIY Smart Home Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global DIY Smart Home Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global DIY Smart Home Market:

Global DIY Smart Home Market, by Product:

• Lighting Control

• Security & Access Control

• HVAC Control

• Entertainment Control

• Home Healthcare

• Smart Kitchen

• Others

Global DIY Smart Home Market, by Technology:

• Network Technologies

• Protocols & Standards

• Wireless Communication Technologies

Global DIY Smart Home Market, by Software:

• Behavioral

• Proactive

Global DIY Smart Home Market, by Application:

• Safety and Security

• Lighting

• Entertainment (Audio and Video)

• Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning

• Others

Global DIY Smart Home Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global DIY Smart Home Market, Major Players:

• Nest Labs, Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Assa Abloy Group

• Acuity Brands, Inc.

• Johnson Controls Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE,

• United Technologies Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Nest Labs, Inc.

• Crestron Electronics, Inc.

• AMX LLC (Harman)

• Control4 Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Savant Systems LLC.

• ABB Ltd.

