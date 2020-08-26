Asia Pacific Digital Therapeutics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Sales Channel, by Application, and by Geography

Asia Pacific Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to reach US$ 1,401.09 Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Asia Pacific Digital Therapeutics MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Asia Pacific Digital Therapeutics Market is segmented by sales channel, application, and geography. Sales channel segment is bifurcated as B2B and B2C.by application market is divided into Preventive Applications, Treatment/Care-Related Applications. Geography wise market is divided into Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Others.

Digital Therapeutics stands for health or social care interventions delivered through a smart device to support healthy behaviours and provide therapeutic effects and can be used to treat type II diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma. Technological advancements and rising focus on preventive healthcare are trending the overall Global Digital Therapeutics Market. However, lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries will restrain the market growth.

Based on Sales channel, B2B segment is expected to lead the market growth. This growth is attributed to rising adoption of digital therapeutics in this segment, especially among payers and employers.

On the basis of Application, Preventive application segment is expected to dominate the market growth owing to, increasing government initiatives to increase the focus on preventive healthcare and a rising consensus among policy makers.

China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia are some of the key countries that been the major contributors of the growth of Digital Therapeutics market in Asia Pacific region. Continuous reforms in countries to address lack of proper infrastructure and maintain sustainable growth through financial inclusion in this region will fuel the Digital Therapeutics Market in APAC region.

Key players operate on the market are, Evolent Health, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., WellDoc Inc., Nanobiosym, Inc., Twine Health, Inc. ,Mango Health Inc., Canary Health Inc., 2morrow Inc., Propeller Health, Ginger.Io, Inc., Noom Inc., Livongo Health, Omada Health, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

The scope of the Asia Pacific Digital Therapeutics Market

Asia Pacific Digital Therapeutics Market, By Sales Channel:

• B2B

• B2C

Asia Pacific Digital Therapeutics Market, By Application:

• Preventive Applications

• Treatment/Care-Related Applications

Asia Pacific Digital Therapeutics Market, By Regional:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

Key players of the Asia Pacific Digital Therapeutics market

• Evolent Health, Inc.

• Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

• WellDoc Inc.

• Nanobiosym, Inc.

• Twine Health, Inc.

• Mango Health Inc.

• Canary Health Inc.

• 2morrow Inc.

• Propeller Health

• Ginger.Io, Inc.

• Noom Inc.

• Livongo Health

• Omada Health, Inc.

• Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

