Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays Market – Industry Analysis and forecast 2026 – By Technology, Application, End Users and Region

Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 8.5% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays Market Drivers and Restrains:

The Asia Pacific Flat Panel Display Market is expected to witness market growth of XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Flat-panel display is electronics showing technology that projects information such as images, videos, texts, or other visual material. The rise in the development of smart classroom across different countries accelerate to the acceptance of novel technologies.

The education sector focuses on introducing attractive approaches to improve the learning experience. Therefore, in classrooms, the flat panel displays find a large application that helps to increase student’s curiosity and involvement. In the education sector, 3D interactive flat panel displays are also becoming more popular. 3D displays improve the viewing experience and create interest among customers, which drives demand for flat panel displays.

Government is also taking initiatives in different countries to revise the education system and make it technically advanced. Governments also finance in the purchase of interactive learning materials like flat panel displays, tablets, etc. Developing education infrastructure in Japan, China, and India also provides manufacturers with the opportunity to offer advanced interactive flat panel displays. Numerous sectors also use technologies such as touchscreen and wide screens, including automotive, military and defense. Additionally, flat panel displays are also referred to in military and defense aircraft, tanks, submarines, and ships.

The global flat panel display markets are driven by high demand for vehicle displays technology in the automotive sector, rise in adoption of interactive touch-based devices in the education sector, increase in demand for OLED display devices in smartphones and tablets. However, the high cost of new display technologies, stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebook, and tablets, which are hampering the market growth at the global level. An increase in the adoption of flexible flat panel displays is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global flat panel display market.

Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the technology, the global flat panel display market has been segmented into OLED, Quantum Dot, LED, LCD and Others. LCD segment accounted highest market share of XX% in 2018 and is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Among these technology, LCD is the most chosen technology worldwide. Most of the LCD flat panel manufacturers have worked on improvement in the brightness level of the models to feature a good picture quality.

For instance, quantum dot display technology is enabling LCD to provide better color saturation, high image quality, and high brightness. Similarly, advanced LCD technology is being introduced to make display three to four times sharper. High-resolution LCD technology is also being industrialized for Virtual Reality (VR). The demand for LCD technology is also witnessing noteworthy growth in the smartphone manufacturing over the upcoming period.

Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Asia Pacific flat panel displays market has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Asian and Rest of Asia Pacific. China held the XX% share of the Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays market in 2018 due to the presence of a large number of market players for consumer electronics.

The market in India is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the rising number of research grants and an increase in demand for smart classroom development. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced flat panel display systems are predicted to accelerate the growth of this nation in the near future.

A report covers the recent development in the market for the Asia Pacific flat panel displays market e.g., In June 2018 Samsung showcased industry-leading advancements in the 8K and MicroLED TV technology at QLED and advanced displays summit. The company also unveiled its ambitions of integrating QLED displays, 8K ecosystem, MicroLED technology, and HDR into consumers’ lifestyles.

Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Display Co, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd, Japan Display Inc., Panasonic Corporation,. Manufacturers in the Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Flat Panel Displays Market:

Asia Pacific Flat Panel Display Market, by Technology:

• OLED

• Quantum Dot

• LED

• LCD

• Others

Asia Pacific Flat Panel Display Market, by Application:

• Smartphone & Tablet

• Smart Wearable

• Television and Digital Signage

• PC & Laptop

• Vehicle Display

• Others

Asia Pacific Flat Panel Display Market, by End Users:

• Healthcare

• Retail

• BFSI

• Military & Defense

• Automotive

• Others

Asia Pacific Flat Panel Display Market, by Country:

• China

• India

• Japan

• Asian

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Flat Panel Display Market, Major Players:

• Display Co

• Sony Corporation

• Sharp Corporation,

• Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd

• Japan Display Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• nnolux Corporation

• Applied Materials

• AU Optronics Corporation

• Universal Display Corporation

• Tokyo Electron

• Toshiba Corporation

• LG Display Co.Ltd

• NEC Corporation

• E lnk Holdings Inc

• Crystal Display System

