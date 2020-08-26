Asia Pacific Hosted PBX Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – Component, Service, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography

Asia Pacific Hostel PBX Market is expected to reach US$ 10.5Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



Asia Pacific Hostel PBX Market by Organization size

Asia Pacific Hosted PBX Market is segmented by component, service, organization size, vertical, and geography. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. By services market is divided into deployment and setup, bandwidth management and optimization, online charging services, emergency call routing services, compliance management services, protocol management services, network traffic management, virtual assistance and support, and configuration and change management. On the basis of organization size, the Asia Pacific Hosted PBX Market comprises of large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises. IT, healthcare, retail, government and public sector, BFSI, education, manufacturing, and others are the various application areas that are considered under the vertical segment of the Asia Pacific Hosted PBX Market.

Private branch exchange or Asia Pacific Hosted PBX Market is a phone system that’s delivered as a hosted service, stereotypically by one of the major telephone companies. Frequently being referred to as a Centrex or in other words a virtual PBX, these hosted PBX help companies from investing in the costly equipment of any complex business phone system. Features includes flexibility and integration options that are constantly rolling. Companies having an international presence, may take drivers of this benefit.

Based on Vertical, healthcare vertical is leading in the affecting of hosted PBX solution and associated services, as these solutions and services provide easily communication in providing care to patients. In the healthcare vertical, communication and collaboration among staff members is critical to provide immediate care, which is also a factor driving the adoption of hosted PBX and UCaaS.

In Asia Pacific region, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia are some of the key countries that been the major contributors of the growth of the Asia Pacific Hosted PBX Market. The hosted PBX help in lowering the costs for the company along with connecting its employees to a secured global network thereby boosting the growth of Asia Pacific hosted PBX market.

Some of the key players in the hostel PBX market are, Astraqom, SIP Trunking, IBB China, Mitel, BroadSoft, Telstra Global, PBXL, Colt, AINEO Networks, Inter-Tel Japan Inc., KDDI Corporation, 3CX, Infiniti Telecommunications, AVOXI Cloud Communications, Polycom, Comcast Business, MegaPath, CenturyLink, Cisco Systems ,AT&T

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Asia Pacific Hostel PBX Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The Scope of the Global Asia Pacific Hostel PBX Market

Asia Pacific Hostel PBX Market by Component

• Solutions

• Services

Asia Pacific Hostel PBX Market by Service

• Virtual Deployment and Setup

• Bandwidth Management and Optimization

• Online Charging Services

• Emergency Call Routing Services

• Compliance Management Services

• Protocol Management Services

• Network Traffic Management

• Virtual Assistance and Support

• Configuration and Change Management

Asia Pacific Hostel PBX Market by Organization size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Asia Pacific Hostel PBX Market by Vertical

• IT

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Government and Public Sector

• BFSI

• Education

• Manufacturing

Asia Pacific Hostel PBX Market by Geography

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

Key Players operating in the Asia Pacific Hostel PBX Market

• Astraqom

• SIP Trunking

• IBB China

• Mitel

• BroadSoft

• Telstra Global

• PBXL

• Colt

• AINEO Networks

• Inter-Tel Japan Inc.

• KDDI Corporation

• 3CX

• Infiniti Telecommunications

• AVOXI Cloud Communications

• Polycom

• Comcast Business

• MegaPath

• CenturyLink

• Cisco Systems

