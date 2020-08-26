Asia Pacific IoT in Renewable Energy Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Solution, Application, End-Use, Geography.

Asia Pacific IoT in Renewable Energy Market is expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2018 to cross USD XX Billion by 2026, with a CAGR of more than XX% between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.

Asia Pacific IoT in Renewable Energy Market by Region

The Asia Pacific IoT in the renewable energy market is segmented by Solution, application, end user, and region. On the basis of solution, market is classified into Analytic Software, Hardware Platform, Service, and Connectivity. Based on the application market is divided by Pipeline, Refineries, Grid Control, Digital Oilfield, Others. According to End-Use market is divided into Oil & Gas,

Solar, Wind, Others. Geographically market is spread by China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Others.

In a simple form, IoT has three main components: digitization of assets, the collection of data related to the assets, and computational algorithms for controlling the system formed by the interconnected assets. The power sector has been the biggest beneficiary of two recognizable consumer-oriented applications of IoT namely smart meters and smart thermostats. In Asia, several pilots of smart meters, smart buildings, and smart city are going on. Smart thermostats and smart meters together with other IoT solutions have the potential to spur a variety of smart buildings or other smart city applications.

Renewable sources of energy such as solar energy, wind energy, hydro energy are the few key ones for the future as the normal traditional sources of energy including fossil fuels such as coal and petroleum are fast depleting. However, the harnessing of green energy has a specific problem as it is not stable. Optimization is the key to any plan of governments moving away from conventional energy sources to the other alternative ones.

Another application of IoT in Asia Pacific region on which the companies are focusing include optimal use of generation assets to increase the efficiency of production. In new gas and coal power plants, GE has claimed its digital technologies have the power to increase fuel efficiency by 3%, the power output by 2%, and reduce unplanned downtime by 5%, O&M costs by 25% and fuel consumption during starts by 20%. In Asia, these strategies are helpful in reducing cost and emissions.

The applications are focused on some of the highest value assets in generation plants, and in the transmission and distribution grid. In this application, the assets are continuously monitored with sensors, as the collected data is sent to the cloud where a variety of machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms are used. First to predict the health and impending failure of the assets, and second to determine the optimal time to perform maintenance. In Asia, there are many grids are plagued with unreliable service.

This is mainly because of aging equipment and poor maintenance. Investment in IoT across both existing and new equipment has the potential to significantly reduce unscheduled downtime by identifying the real problems before occurring, thereby improving reliability and reducing costs.

China’s IoT development now shows a strong drive. In 2014, China’s IoT industry grew beyond 620 billion yuan, with a year-on-year growth of around 24%. The M2M (machine-to-machine) terminals in China exceeded 73 million units, with a year-on-year growth of 46%, accounting for 30% of the global total showing the huge scope of growth and opportunities for the Asia Pacific IoT in Renewable Energy Market.

Key players operated in the market includes Fujitsu, Envision Energy, Siemens, Cisco, Toshiba, SAP, Symboticware, Wind River, General electric, DHL, Symantec, Huawei Technologies, Schneider Electric, Ericsson, Philips, Honeywell, Accenture, Tego Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Asia Pacific IoT in Renewable Energy Markett including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific IoT in Renewable Energy Markett North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Asia Pacific IoT in Renewable Energy Markett North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific IoT in Renewable Energy Markett North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

