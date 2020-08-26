Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Organization Size, by Deployment Model, by Business Function, by Application, by End User and by Geography

Market Scenario

Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Retail analytics is any sort of information that allows retailers to make smarter decisions as well as manage their businesses more efficiently and effectively. The retail analytics involves computers and technology that are used for analyzing the situation, identify what is needed, decide on the best tool, gather the complete information, and then analyze the data for making a better decision. Analytics recently have become one of the most influential tools available for retailers, used for enabling fact based or insight-driven decision making to overall manage the strategic, operating or the financial performance of the company.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market is divided into organization size, component, deployment model, business function, application, end-user, and geography. Based on organization size, the Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market is bifurcated into SMEs, and large enterprises. By component, the market comprises of software, service, professional services, and managed services. Considering the deployment model, the Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market is classified into on-premises, and on-demand. Finance, sales, marketing, supply chain, and store operations are the different business functions that are considered for the market. Merchandising analysis, pricing analysis, customer management, performance analysis, yield analysis, inventory analysis, and others are the different application areas for the Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market The end-user segment for the Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market comprises of online and offline.

Some of the major trends being followed in the Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market include:

• Rise of Wi-Fi analytics platforms in the retail sector for helping customers.

• Shift in trend towards prescriptive analytics from predictive analytics.

• Product assortment analytics that helps customers and retailers to identify the exact need.

• Mobile reporting of customers towards their retailers are fully getting realized to strengthen customer-retailer bond.

• The application of Internet of Things or IoT for improving the data accuracy and enhance the user experience.

• Robots in retail sector are bringing new and big opportunities for analyzing the retail data.

Most of the retailers nowadays are investing in different analytics platforms that utilizes products such as beacons, video cameras, thermal imaging, or 3D sensors for understanding and analyzing the need for tracking in-store analytics.

China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia are some of the key countries that been the major contributors of the growth of Asia Pacific retail analytics market. The adoption of retail analytics solutions is flourishing as more retailers worldwide are appreciating the significant returns from using analytics platforms and related services thereby boosting the Asia Pacific retail analytics market.

Key Highlights:

• Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market size analysis and forecast.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market

• Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market segmentation on the basis of organization size, component, deployment model, business function, application, end-user, and geography.

• Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Retail Analytics market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at Asia Pacific market value for Asia Pacific retail analytics market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Retail Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Some of the key players

• Migo Coproration

• HCL Technologies

• Trax

• ShopperTrak

• Sanpei Ventures

• ClusterTech Limited

• RetailNext

• Near

• Fujitsu

• Locarise

• Applied Predictive Technologies

• Infor

• Manthan

• Tickto

• RBS India

• BRIDGEi2i

• Retail Business Analytics

• Kepler Analyitcs

• Pelorus 3

• HIVERY

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Retailers

• Third-party providers

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Small, medium, and large-sized enterprises

• Professional service providers

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

scope

The research report segments Asia Pacific Retail Analytics market based on organization size, component, deployment model, business function, application, end-user, and geography.

By Organization Size:

• SMES

• Large Enterprises

By Component:

• Software

• Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

By Deployment Model:

• On-Premises

• On-Demand

By Business Function:

• Finance

• Sales

• Marketing

• Supply Chain

• Store Operation

By Application:

• Merchandising Analysis

• Pricing Analysis

• Customer Management

• Performance Analysis

• Yield Analysis

• Inventory Analysis

• Others

By End-User:

• Online

• Offline

By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Others

