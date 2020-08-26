Asia Pacific Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, by Organization Size, by End User, and by Geography

Asia Pacific Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market is expected to reach US$ 42.5 Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2019 at a CAGR of XX%

Asia Pacific Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Asia Pacific Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market are segmented into component, organization size, vertical, end-user, and geography. Based on component, the market is divided into solutions, software, physical appliances, service, integration, training and consulting, support and maintenance, and others. Based on organization size market classified into SMEs & Large enterprises. End user are in the market is classified Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication service Providers, Enterprise. Based on geography Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Others.

The SDN involves, separation of control or forwarding functions, control centralization, and the ability for programming the behaviour of the complete network using well-defined interfaces. Another areas of success for SDN remains in cloud data centres. With the size and scope of data centres expanding gradually it is becoming clearer that an improved way is required for connecting and controlling the explosion of virtual machines. The primary principles of SDN reciprocated promises of improvement in data centres that are getting controlled.

Based on Component, Software Defined Networking or SDN and Network Function Virtualization or NFV add more flexibility to networks. These SDN allows networks to get configured and re-configured more dynamically by dividing the management from the traffic. This further allows higher flexibility while routing traffic along with handling varying traffic loads. The NFV works on migrating the functions related to dedicated switches or the routers to servers that is responsible for running virtual occurrences of switches, services or applications further providing higher flexibility to the operators.

In terms of geography, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia are some of the key countries that been the major contributors of the growth of Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization market in Asia Pacific region. Fast moving and dynamic nature of the IT infrastructure in the Asia Pacific countries along with development across networking framework have helped in the business growth.

The scope of the Asia Pacific Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market

Asia Pacific Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Software

• Physical Appliances

• Service

• Integration

• Training and Consulting

• Support and Maintenance

Asia Pacific Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market, By Organization Size

• SMES

• Large Enterprises

Asia Pacific Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market, By End-User:

• Cloud Service Providers

• Telecommunication service Providers

• Enterprise

Asia Pacific Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

Key players of the Asia Pacific Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization market

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• Fujitsu Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Ciena Corporation

• Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• IBM

