Global Inkjet Coders Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application and Region

Global Inkjet Coders Market was valued US$ 1.30 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1.90 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.57 % during a forecast period.

Inkjet Coders are non-contact printing coders, which is designed to print batch number, date of packaging. It is suitable for a wide range of applications. Inkjet coders are capable of printing on virtually different types of material.

An increase in the emphasis on product traceability, anti-counterfeiting strategies with strict labeling regulations is expected to drive the global inkjet coders market. The rapid expansion of the retail sector is one of the key drivers in the global market. Additionally, the rise in demand for FMCG products because of the demographic and socio-economic factors like growth in population and urbanization are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global inkjet coders market. Inkjet coders are widely preferred by numerous industries because of their cost-effectiveness and simple usage.

The global inkjet coder market is expected to experience exceptional growth opportunities during the forecast period. Technological developments like automatic flush systems and the introduction of the software designed to regulate and monitor ink thickness are increasing demand for the inkjet coders. On the other hand, the high maintenance cost of inkjet coders is expected to limit the market growth.

The TIJ coder segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to its numerous benefits like low cost of maintenance, superior print quality and resolution and negligible release of volatile organic compounds. The end- users have widely preferred the inkjet coders because of its offers sealed cartridge-based systems for ink delivery, which creates replenishment simple and helps to reduce the possibility for spills.

Food Industry segment is expected to contribute US $ XX Mn share in the market. The Inkjet coders are extensively used in the food industry for marking and coding to read information about the consumption of the food. Coded information on the product contains nutritional information, potential allergens, expiry dates, and alcohol content. Additionally, strict regulations on printing of information like the date of product manufacturing/expiry, the batch number are expected to boost the global inkjet coder’s market growth.

Region-wise, the North America region held the second-largest position in the global inkjet coders market followed by Europe in 2018. The growth in the American market is attributed to the rise in the penetration of inkjet coding technologies in the food and beverage industry. In the current North America inkjet coder market scenario, the U.S. country is a key contributor in North America. High adoption of inkjet coders in the U.S. food, packaging, and pharmaceutical sectors are expected to drive the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Inkjet Coders Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Inkjet Coders Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Inkjet Coders Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Inkjet Coders Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Inkjet Coders Market

By Type

• CIJ Coder

• DOD Inkjet Coder

• TIJ Coder

• Others

By Application

• Food Industry

• Medical Application

• Cosmetic Industry

• Automobile Industry

• Pipes, Wires & Cables

• Tobacco Industry

• Packing Industry

• Others

Global Inkjet Coders Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Inkjet Coders Market

• Kiwi Coders Corporation

• Linx Printing Technologies

• Xaar Plc.

• Markem-Imaje

• Videojet Technologies Inc.

• Media Data Systems Pte Ltd

• ID Technology, LLC

• Marsh

• Squid Ink

• Diagraph

• Anser Coding Inc.

• Domino Printing Sciences plc.

• Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

• Itw Diagraph

• Kgk Jet India Private Limited

• Shanghai Rottweil Handyware Printing Technology Co., Ltd.

