Global NVH Testing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) Type (Hardware and Software), Application, End User and Geography

Global NVH Testing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 2.03 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of XX %. Noise, vibration and harshness Global NVH Testing Market involves subjecting a full vehicle, component or subassembly to vibrations at different frequencies, as a means of determining mode shapes, harshness and rattles. The strict government regulations related to noise pollution is the major factor driving growth of the market.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. Hardware formed one of the major contributors for the growth of Global NVH Testing Market. There is increasing use of mechanical and electronic components in automotive, aircraft and industrial machinery. Based on application, the Global NVH Testing Market has been segmented into environmental noise, pass-by-noise, noise mapping, sound power, telecom testing, sound quality, building acoustics, human vibration and product vibration. Telecom testing application formed one of the major contributors of the Global NVH Testing Market. Based on end-user, the Global NVH Testing Market has been segmented into automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, power generation, consumer electronics, construction, industrial equipment, mining and metallurgy and others. Power generation is expected to be one of the major contributors of the Global NVH Testing Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Geographically, Global NVH Testing Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the major market drivers to boost this market till 2026.

Key Highlights:

• Global NVH Testing Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the NVH Testing market.

• Global NVH Testing Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global NVH Testing Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global NVH Testing Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the NVH Testing market are also profiled.

Scope of the Global NVH Testing Market

Global NVH Testing Market, By Type:

• Hardware

o Sensors and Transducers

o Analyzers

o Meters

o Data Acquisition Systems

o Signal Conditioners

o Shakers and Controllers

• Software

o Acquisition Software

o Acoustic Software

o Vibration Software

o Signal Analysis Software

o Calibration Software

Global NVH Testing Market, By Application:

• Environmental Noise

• Pass-by-noise

• Noise Mapping

• Sound Power

• Telecom Testing

• Sound Quality

• Building Acoustics

• Human Vibration

• Product Vibration

• Others

Global NVH Testing Market, By End User:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Power Generation

• Consumer Electronics

• Construction

• Industrial Equipment

• Mining & Metallurgy

• Others

Global NVH Testing Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global NVH Testing Market:

• National Instruments

• Brüel & Kjær

• Siemens Plm Software

• Head Acoustics

• IMC Meßsysteme

• Dewesoft

• Gras Sound & Vibration

• Prosig

• M+P International

• Signal.X

• Honeywell

• ESI Group

• Thermotron

• Erbessed Reliability

• Kistler Group

• IMV Corporation

• Econ Technologies

• Polytec

• Benstone Instruments

• PCB Piezotronics

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: NVH Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global NVH Testing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global NVH Testing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America NVH Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe NVH Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America NVH Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue NVH Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global NVH Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global NVH Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global NVH Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

