iran-says-us-is-“isolated”-after-un-decision-on-sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif considered the United States to be “isolated again” after the UN Security Council's decision not to accept its request to reinstate sanctions on Iran.

“The illegal harassment of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leaves the US isolated again,” wrote the head of Iranian diplomacy in his Twitter account, quoted by the news agency EFE. Zarif said it is time for the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to “stop listening to the rookie bullies”, referring to Pompeo. In his message, he said that the countries participating in the United Nations meeting on Tuesday in the Middle East “Rejected the US attempt [de restabelecer as sanções]” .

Indonesia, which this month holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, said it does not plan to take any action in relation to the United States' request to reinstate sanctions on Iran due to the lack of consensus in the body.

Mike Pompeo filed a proceeding before the UN last week to recover the international sanctions against Tehran that were lifted with the nuclear deal of 2015, arguing that the Iranian government has breached its obligations.

The majority of the Security Council – including countries with veto rights – considers that Washington you do not have the right to use this mechanism, because you abandoned the pact on 2018. However, there is no complete clarity as to what will happen, since the United States insists that it can implement the clause that allows the automatic return of sanctions if the Security Council fails to approve 30 days a resolution to that effect.

Washington decided to choose to reinstate all UN sanctions against Iran after failing in its attempt to extend the arms embargo on that country. country, which will end in October.

The nuclear agreement, signed on 2015 between Iran and six major powers to limit the Iranian atomic program in exchange for relief from international sanctions, has been seriously affected since the United States left it.

In response to the US withdrawal and the failure of other signatories to neutralize the country's unilateral sanctions, Iran has gradually failed to live up to its commitments, including limits on enrichment. uranium growth.