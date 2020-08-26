Global System-On-Chip Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Global System-On-Chip Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The system-on-chip market has gained traction in last few years because of highest applications across smartphones, networking devices, PC/laptops, digital cameras, and game consoles. In addition, end-use industries such as telecommunication, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial sectors are also influencing on the growth of the global system-on-chip market. Robust applications of the near field communication are boosting the growth of the global system-on-chip market.

Moreover, power consumption, better operability, enhanced performance & efficiency, and reliability are accounting major share in augmenting adoption of the system-on-chip market. However, high installation cost and production of chips are restraining growth of the global system-on-chip market.

Based on type, the mixed type signal’s segment held leading market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Extensive usage of mixed type signal and smart devices is driving growth of the system-on-chip market. Though, digital type of signals segment is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market in terms of revenue in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to consumer electronics coupled with the growing uptake of system-on-chip to increase speed is estimate to drive the market in the region. Among the regions, China accounted for leading share in 2017 in terms of market share and India is projected to remain dominant in terms of revenue. Factors such as rising population and penetration of smart devices are boosting applications of system-on-chips and benefiting growth of the global system-on-chips market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global system-on-chip market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global system-on-chip market.

Scope of the Global System-On-Chip Market

Global System-On-Chip Market, By Type

• Digital

• Analog

• Mixed Signal

• Others

Global System-On-Chip Market, By Application

• Smartphones

• Networking Devices

• PC/Laptops

• Game Consoles

• Digital Cameras

• Others

Global System-On-Chip Market, By End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Telecommunication

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Others

Global System-On-Chip Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global System-On-Chip Market

• Apple Inc.

• Broadcom Limited

• Infineon Technologies

• Intel Corporation

• Qualcomm Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• MediaTek Inc.

• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Texas Instruments

• ON Semiconductor.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: System-On-Chip Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global System-On-Chip Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global System-On-Chip Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America System-On-Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe System-On-Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific System-On-Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America System-On-Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue System-On-Chip by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global System-On-Chip Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global System-On-Chip Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global System-On-Chip Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of System-On-Chip Market Report at:

