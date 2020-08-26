Global Wireless Display Market –Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services),Technology Protocol (Miracast, WirelessHD, and Others), Application, and Geography

Global Wireless Display Market is expected to grow from USD 1.20 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026.



Global Wireless Display Market is technology that allows users to connect compatible devices through peer-to-peer media transfer to a larger display device such as HDTV, monitors without using wires. With use of Global Wireless Display Market, users could simultaneously perform different functions on PCs or monitors, such as streaming a movie on TV while checking email on PC. Use of wireless display reduces wasted time to set up meeting rooms compared to wired connections. Since, Global Wireless Display Market has advantages such as ease of setup, user-friendliness.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Growing smartphone proliferation and R&D investments, need for faster wireless connectivity due to easy availability and use of digital multimedia, surging demand across several consumer electronics devices such as smart TVs, ultrabooks and tablets, increasing adoption of on-demand entertainment, Increasing popularity of different display technologies are the major driving factors for the growth of Global Wireless Display Market. However, the availability of cheaper substitutes for connectivity, such as HDMI cables is one of the major restraining factors for market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Long-term cost-saving benefits and ease of setup of the wireless display technology in the commercial application would drive the growth of wireless display technology

• Increased use of Digital signage application by B2C firms from the retail, banking, and government sector would help this segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

• The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during (2019 – 2026) in Global Wireless Display Hardware Market

• From application segment, consumer market accounted for the largest share of wireless display market in 2018 and is expected grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

• The commercial segment is expected to witness h growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of technology and faster adoption across various industry verticals.

• With the increased spending power of the consumers in a region and the availability of OTT-based services providing video content for entertainment purposes in APAC, it is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Key Highlights:

• Analysis of competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Global Wireless Display Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Wireless Display Market on the basis of an offering, technology protocol, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Global Wireless Display Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Global Wireless Display Market. (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Wireless Display Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this Global Wireless Display Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Wireless Display Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Wireless Display Market Are:

• Microsoft

• Google

• Apple

• Amazon

• Lattice Semiconductor

• Roku

• Actiontec Electronics

• Netgear

• Belkin International

• Cavium

• Squirrels LLC

• Splashtop

• Airtame

• App Dynamic EHF

• Qualcomm

Key Target Audience:

• Retailers, e-commerce platforms, and product distributors

• Wireless display product developers

• original equipment manufacturers (OEM)/original device manufacturers (ODM)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Global Wireless Display Market:

Research report categorizes the Wireless Display Market based on an offering, technology protocol, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Wireless Display Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Wireless Display Market, By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software and Services

Global Wireless Display Market, by Technology Protocol:

• Miracast

• WirelessHD

• WIDI

• Airplay

• DLNA

• Google Cast

Global Wireless Display Market, By Application:

• Commercial

• Consumer

Global Wireless Display Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Wireless Display Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wireless Display Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wireless Display Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wireless Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wireless Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wireless Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wireless Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wireless Display by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wireless Display Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wireless Display Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wireless Display Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

