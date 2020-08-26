HMC and HBM Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Memory Type (High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)), by Product Type (FPGA, Accelerated Processing Unit, and Others), by Application, and by Geography

HMC and HBM Market are expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

HMC and HBM are used to achieve high speed at lower power consumption. This is accomplished by stacking up to eight DRAM dies, with an optional base die with a memory controller. Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is a high-performance RAM interface employed in conjunction with high-performance graphics accelerators and network devices.

Rising adoption of artificial intelligence, a growing need for high-bandwidth in a variety of applications, a growing trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, and highly scalable memories are the major factors contributing to the growth of HMC and HBM market. However, thermal issues caused by the high level of integration is the key restraining factor for market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• HMC segment accounted for the largest share of HMC and HBM market in 2016 owing to its feature of higher bandwidth compared to HBM. HMC features high-performance computing, which is gaining traction owing to the developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning

• The HMC and HBM for APU are anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. APUs integrate both GPU and CPU capabilities on a single SoC. This further increases the overall energy efficiency of APUs by eliminating connections between chips

• Among geographic regions, APAC is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2026. This growth can be attributed to increasing shipments of network equipment, the growing number of data centers and servers, and a rising number of manufacturing activities in the enterprise storage and consumer electronics sector

• From the application segment, high-performance computing held the largest share of HMC and HBM market in 2016. This can be attributed to numerous developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the HMC and HBM Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the HMC and HBM Market on the basis of memory type, product type, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the HMC and HBM Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the HMC and HBM Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about HMC and HBM Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the HMC and HBM Market globally.

Key Players in the HMC and HBM Market Are:

• Samsung

• Intel

• SK Hynix

• Micron

• Advanced Micro Devices

• Fujitsu

• Xilinx

• IBM

• Nvidia

• Open-Silicon

• Marvell

• Arira

• Cray

• Rambus

• Cadence

• Arm

Key Target Audience:

• Companies in the HMC and HBM market

• 3D interconnect vendors

• Companies involved in the ecosystem of memory business

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the HMC and HBM Market:

Research report categorizes the HMC and HBM Market based on memory type, product type, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the HMC and HBM Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

HMC and HBM Market, By Memory Type:

• High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM)

• Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)

HMC and HBM Market, by Product Type:

• Field-Programmable Gate Array

• Accelerated Processing Unit

• Graphics Processing Unit

• Central Processing Unit

• Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

HMC and HBM Market, By Application:

• Networking

• Graphics

• Data Centers

• High-Performance Computing (HPC)

HMC and HBM Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: HMC and HBM Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global HMC and HBM Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global HMC and HBM Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America HMC and HBM Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe HMC and HBM Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific HMC and HBM Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America HMC and HBM Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue HMC and HBM by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global HMC and HBM Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global HMC and HBM Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global HMC and HBM Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of HMC and HBM Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/hmc-hbm-market/2557/

