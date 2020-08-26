India Biometric Authentication Identification Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Authentication Type, Offering, Functionality Type, Technology and End User

India Biometric Authentication Identification Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 17% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

India Biometric Authentication Identification Market Drivers and Restrains:

Biometrics allows a user to be identified and authenticated based on a set of recognizable and verifiable data, which are unique biological characteristics. The market for biometrics in India has witnessed noticeable growth in last five years due to its increasing adoption of biometric technology across private and government sectors. Consumers are increasingly adopting several biometric systems means like fingerprint, voice, and facial recognition, to verify their identity as well as to make payments. The Indian government is also implementing biometric technologies for authentication and identification of individuals in many e-Governance applications such as E-Passport, UIDAI (aadhar), RSBY (Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna), and driving license, etc.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Aadhaar project in India is the representative of biometric registration. It is the world’s biggest biometric identification system and the source of consistent authentication and identification in India. Aadhaar number is a 12-digit unique identity number allotted to every Indian citizens. This number is created on their biometric and biographic data (fingerprints, iris scans, and a photograph). On 03 January 2020, XXX Mn people have an Aadhaar number, which is covering more than XX% of the Indian adult population. Firstly, the project has been connected to public subsidy and unemployment benefit schemes, but it now includes a payment scheme. e.g., According to Finance ministry, Aadhaar is providing an identity to each Indian that has made many services more accessible to the people in India.

Rising number of smart phone users, increasing security concerns, improving internet connectivity, etc. these factors are driving the India biometric authentication identification market. The India biometric authentication identification market is driven by such as biometrics in smartphones, advancement in e-passport program, government support, penetration of biometric devices in healthcare and banking, widely use in criminal identification, usage of biometric technologies in election administration and rising necessity for large scale supervision at public conferences. However, high deployment cost is expected to restrain market growth. Face and voice biometrics systems in the e-commerce and cloud computing space are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the India biometric authentication identification market. Data security concern is the key challenges for the India biometric authentication identification market.

India Biometric Authentication Identification Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the end user, the government segment has led the India biometric authentication identification market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the biometrics devices are deployed in law enforcement, local security, and travel and immigration sectors. The consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the demand of biometrics integrated devices and rising concern for privacy & security among users.

A report cover the recent development in the market for the India biometric Authentication and identification market e.g., in July 2019, the use of Aadhaar-based KYC or mobile connections and bank accounts is authorized (Aadhaar amendment act) in India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Biometric Authentication Identification market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Biometric Authentication Identification market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Biometric Authentication Identification market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Biometric Authentication Identification market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Biometric Authentication Identification Market:

India Biometric Authentication Identification Market, by Authentication Type:

• Single-factor authentication

• Multi-factor authentication

India Biometric Authentication Identification Market, by Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

India Biometric Authentication Identification Market, by Functionality Type:

• Contact

• Noncontact

• Combined

India Biometric Authentication Identification Market, by Technology:

• Face Recognition

• Hand Geometry

• Voice Recognition

• Signature recognition

• Iris recognition

• AFIS

• Non-AFIS

• Others

India Biometric Authentication Identification Market, by End Users:

• Government

• Military & Defense

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Banking & Finance

• Consumer Electronics

• Travel& Immigration

• Security

• Others

India Biometric Authentication Identification Market, Major Players:

• Biomatiques Identification Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• Credy

• FRS Labs

• InCights

• SecurAX Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• ESSL

• Biomax

• Bioenable Technologies Pvt Ltd.

• Signzy Technologies

• Strides Software Solutions

• Uniphore

• Mantra Softech (India) Private Limited

• Lokpal Industries

• Matrix Comsec Private Limited

• Kalkasoft Infotech Private Limited

• Perennial Code IT Consultants Private Limited

• Unique Services Private Limited

• Thales Group

• Safran

• NEC Corporation

• ASSA ABLOY AB

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Precise Biometrics, Inc.

• Secunet Security Networks AG

• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

• Aware

• Cognitec Systems GmbH

• 3M Cogent

• Anviz India

• Apple INC

• Bio-Key Internationl INC

• Crossmatch Technologies

• Diamond Fortress Technologies

• Fingerprint Cards AB

• Synaptics INC

• ZK TECO

• id3 Technologies

• IDEX Biometrics

• OXi Technology

• Egis TEchnology Inc

