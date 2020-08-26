India Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Type, Solution, and Application

India Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Drivers and Restrains:

Terrestrial laser scanning systems are generally known as light detection and ranging (LiDAR), this technique works on the principle that is similar to EDMI (Electronic Distance Measuring Instrument). Terrestrial laser scanning method is a competent technique, which is primarily used for the rapid acquisition of three-dimensional (3D) information of a variety of topographic and industrial objects. Terrestrial scanning is currently the most accurate and precise technique of generating digital elevation models, replacing photogrammetry. Terrestrial laser scanners are mainly used to create digital 3D-representations of objects in seismographic surveys.

The India terrestrial laser scanning market is driven by increasing adoption of LiDAR in building information modeling (BIM) applications, increasing adoption of SaaS (Software as A Solution) and advancements in networking for GNSS applications of land survey equipment,. The rise in the country capital expenditure from the infrastructure industry along with increasing nation Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rising disposable income, and rising standard of living are impelling the terrestrial laser scanning market growth.

However, limitations of LiDAR in harsh weather conditions are hampering the market growth at the India level. An increase in the number of new applications demanding terrestrial laser scanning technology and increased use of LiDAR in GIS applications are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the India terrestrial laser scanning market. Conventional mapping techniques as a low-cost substitute for LiDAR is the key challenge for the terrestrial laser scanning market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the solution, the terrestrial laser scanning services segment is expected to expand at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The various types of land surveyors across the country have started investing in novel technologies like terrestrial laser scanning. These scanners are referred to carry out 3D modeling of all types of objects and structures for the land surveyors to map data of high immobile assets. There is a rising demand for reliable and efficient terrestrial laser scanning across the nation. The trend is highly evident in urbanized economies, wherein the purchasing power is high.

A report covers the recent development in market for the India market e.g., IIT Kanpur, made Optech’s ILRIS-3D Intelligent Laser Ranging and Imaging System. Which is deliver various features such as fully portable, laser-based imaging and digitizing system for the commercial survey, engineering, mining, and industrial markets.

Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are 3D Digital Corporation, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik, Creaform, FARO Technologies, Maptek, Trimble, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems, and Teledyne Technologies. Manufacturers in the India terrestrial laser scanning are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market:

By Type:

• Phase-shift Scanner

• Pulse-based Scanner

• Mobile Scanner

By Solution:

• Terrestrial Laser Scanning System

• Hardware

• Laser Scanners

• Interface Devices

• Wireless LAN Antenna

• Inertial Measurement Systems

• GPS/Positioning Systems

• Digital Cameras

• Others

• Software

• Terrestrial Laser Scanning Services

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Infrastructure

• Forestry & Agriculture

• Transportation & Logistics

• Others (education, entertainment & media)

By Application:

• Building Information Modeling (BIM)

• Architecture

• Civil Engineering

• Surveying

• Topographical Survey

• City Modeling Survey

• Mining Survey

• Forestry & Agricultural Survey

• Monitoring Survey

• Archaeological Survey

• Research & Engineering

• Others (forensics & crash scene investigation, seismology exploration & detection)

India Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market, Major Players:

• 3D Digital Corporation

• Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

• Creaform

• Faro Technologies, Inc.

• Maptek Pty Limited

• Trimble Navigation Limited

• RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems

• Teledyne Technologies

• Topcon

• Hexagon

• Zoller + Fröhlich

• Blom ASA

• Fugro N.V.

• Ametek, Inc.

• Leica Geosystems HDS, LLC.

