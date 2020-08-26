India Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, By Display Size, And Display Resolution

India Display Market has valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast period.

Owing to technological advancements in touchscreen technology such as surface acoustic wave technology. Further, the reducing cost of components, such as controllers, touch sensors, and software drivers, is encouraging the end users including retailers to adopt advanced systems, boosting the industry growth

The deployment of technologically-advanced systems such as smart ATMs and NFC-enabled POS systems will propel the display market growth. The deployment of smart and next-generation ATMs is increasing owing to their ability to reduce the number of bank branches and perform on-the-go banking by providing services such as money transfer, cash deposit, and check clearance.

The deployment of smart ATMs is encouraging the manufacturers to develop advanced displays, escalating the industry demand. Furthermore, a rise in shipments of POS systems is offering growth opportunities to the companies operating in the market. POS display manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering advanced units, for instance, interactive POS displays, where they are equipped with sensors to detect individuals in proximity, etc. Some retailers have also combined digital POS displays with mobile client applications to bring an enhanced personalization to the customers’ shopping journey.

Reducing the number of ATM deployments in the country is expected to challenge the display market growth. The high cost of ATM systems and an increase in the number of ATM frauds are compelling banks and financial services to reduce the number of ATMs. Furthermore, a rise in online and mobile payments are reducing the ATM usage considerably. However, the increasing usage of POS and kiosk systems is expected to reverse the impact of reducing ATMs on the overall market.

The India display market can be segmented into an application, display size, and display resolution. In terms of application, display market for India can be classified into ATMs, POS Terminals, and Kiosks. A growing number of kiosks across various applications such as ticketing, self-checkout, and information presentation in industries such as retail, financial services, entertainment, and healthcare is expected to propel the kiosk display market growth over the future. Self-service checkout technologies are rapidly growing as customers gravitate toward the efficiency, convenience, and small queues that are provided by self-service retail kiosks. This is offering a push to the manufacturers to integrate advanced technologies in the displays.

Growing adoption of POS terminals owing to the penetration of chip-embedded cards to reduce security concerns is expected to bode well for the POS display market over the forecast time span. Government initiatives, such as demonetization in India, have increased the POS usage considerably in the past few years. The penetration of technologies, such as cloud and SaaS-based POS to improve functionality, is driving the demand for POS terminals and industry growth. Factors such as rising inclination toward online payments and increasing penetration of EMV cards are expected to propel the industry growth.

The growing adoption of digital payment services has led to the rise in non-cash payments across the world, increasing the demand for POS terminals and driving the industry growth. Based on display size, display market for India can be split into 7”, 8”, 10”, 15’’, 17”, 19”, 20, 32”, 32” – 65”, and Above 65”. Display size 10” in the ATM display market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast time span owing to the growing demand for multi-function ATMs. Customers are demanding one-stop ATM solutions as an alternative to banks. Furthermore, banks are deploying multi-function machines to reduce the number of bank branches and improve profitability.

Large multi-touch displays in ATMs allow tablet-like interactions and allow consumers to zoom, pinch, and swipe their way through transactions. These factors are expected to positively impact the above 10” ATM display industry growth. 15” POS display market is expected to gain pace during the forecast time span owing to low costs as compared to above 15” screens and high quality as compared to below 15” screens. Large-scale adoption of POS systems in sectors including retail, entertainment, hospitality, healthcare, and warehouse & distribution is expected to propel the industry growth.

Some of the major players in the India display market include NCR Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Epson America, Inc., Fametech, Inc., Displax SA, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., and Ingenico Group. The industry is highly fragmented in nature and the players are continuously investing in developing high-quality products. For instance, 3M Solutions developed a proprietary metal mesh design to improve the responsiveness of touch. The company has also developed a multi-touch controller to improve the speed and accuracy of the screens.

Players in the industry, such as NEC Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, and Samsung, are investing in backward integration. This threatens the share of the smaller players in the industry. The manufacturers are focusing on R&D to develop advanced products. For instance, Planar, a Leyard Company, has incorporated several technologies such as resistive touch, capacitive touch, and SAW technology that allows 32 touch points. Such technological advancements to stay afloat in the competition are expected to accelerate the display market growth.

The Scope of the India Display Market :

India Display Market, by Application

• ATMs

• POS Terminals

• Kiosks

India Display Market, by Display Size

• 7”, 8”, 10”, Above 10”

• 10”, 12”, 15”, 17”, 19”, 20”

• 15” – 17”, 17” – 32”, 32” – 65”, Above 65”

India Display Market, by Display Resolution

• 700×340 pixels, 800×600 pixels

• 1024×768 pixels, 1366×768 pixels, 1280×800 pixels

• 1024×768 pixels, 1280×1024 pixels, 1920×1080 pixels

Key Players operating in the India Display Market:

• NCR Corporation

• Fujitsu Limited

• Epson America Inc.

• Fametech, Inc.

• Displax SA

• Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

• Ingenico Group

• 3M

• Samsung

• LG Display Co., Ltd.

• AU Optronics Corp

• TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited

• Sharp Corp.

