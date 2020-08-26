North America Gas Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2029) _ by Technology, by Gas Type, by End-use Application, and by Geography

North America Gas Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



A gas detector is a specific device that is used for detecting the presence of gases in a particular area and forms a part of the safety system. These equipment are used for detecting a gas leak or any other form of emissions and directly communicate with a control system to make a process automatically shut down. The gas sensors are used for detecting and analyzing different gases. It usually functions by converting information from the surrounding environment into special electrical signals. A gas sensor is mainly responsible for measuring the concentration of gases in the air and then forwarding the sensor signals towards a transmitter.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/4672

The North America market for gas sensors is segmented by technology, gas type, end-use application, and geography. Based on technology, the market comprises an electrochemical, infrared, laser, photoionization detectors (PID), catalytic, solid state or metal oxide semiconductor, holographic, and zirconia. By gas type, the market is divided into chlorine, nitrogen oxides, ammonia, oxygen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, hydrocarbons, hydrogen, and methane. Medical, food & beverage, oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, automotive and transportation, mining, metals & chemicals, smart cities, consumer electronics, and power stations form the various application areas for gas sensor market.

As per statistics, over 90% of the world’s population live in those areas that exceed the permissible limits on air pollution mentioned by the World Health Organization. Air pollution in the United States costs a few billion annually by measuring the lost work days and hospital costs. The growing awareness of air pollution in North America has resulted in government implying stringent laws and regulations. These factors have been driving the demand for gas sensors in the USA and Canada. Gas sensors traditionally have been limited to only industrial leak detection or in some cases household carbon monoxide alarms. But with advancements, the new wave of miniaturization, and cost reduction in the gas sensor are enabling new opportunities in environmental monitoring ecosystem.

Mobile applications based on gas sensing are also presenting new opportunities in North America. It is further boosting verticals such as low-cost air quality monitoring, safety & security, and healthcare. The metal oxide semiconductor or MOX gas sensors has formed the most prominent technology being used for integration in portable devices, like smartphones and wearables.

Conventionally, these MOX sensors are continuously powered for increasing the stability of the sensing layer. The in-depth market penetration of smartphones and wearable has opened new scope for mobile applications related to gas sensing. The companies in the USA and Canada are also using gas sensors for varied applications and utilities. Recently, there has been an addition of chemical analysis capability in smartphones that targets the on spot detection of Volatile Organic Compounds or VOCs. Gas sensors are comparatively less accurate than the normal analytical instruments which are usually deployed in laboratories or hospitals. But these sensors remain advantageous when it comes to early detection of diseases, thereby reducing healthcare costs, and encouraging healthcare equity. USA and Canada have started pushing gas-sensitive mobile devices that can be used for healthcare applications even when not being directly linked to diseases.

North America is one of the major markets for gas sensor globally with US and Canada forming two major regions profiled under the scope of the study. The growing government influence to protect the environment by curbing pollution caused by hazardous chemicals have resulted in a growth of Gas sensors in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Gas Sensor market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Gas Sensor market

• North America Gas Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of technology, gas type, end-use application and geography

• North America Gas Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• North America Gas Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Gas Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2017

• Estimated Year – 2018

• Forecast Period – 2018 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Gas Sensor market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Gas Sensor market globally.

Some of the key players of the North America Gas Sensor Market include:

• Figaro

• Nissha FIS Inc.

• AMS AG

• Sensirion AG

• Amphenol Corporation

• MSA

• SGS SensorTech

• ENMET

• REED Instruments

• Nemoto

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/4672

Key Target Audience:

• Gas sensors technology platform developers

• Raw material and material testing equipment suppliers

• Gas sensors original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the North America Gas Sensor Market:

The research report segments North America Gas Sensor market based on technology, gas type, end-use application and geography.

North America Gas Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Electrochemical

• Infrared

• Laser

• Photoionization Detectors (PID)

• Catalytic

• Solid State Or Metal Oxide Semiconductor

• Holographic

• Zirconia

North America Gas Sensor Market, By Gas Type:

• Chlorine (Cl)

• Nitrogen Oxides

• Ammonia

• Oxygen

• Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

• Carbon Monoxide (CO)

• Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S)

• Hydrocarbons (Propane, Butane, Etc.)

• Hydrogen

• Methane

North America Gas Sensor Market, By End-use Application:

• Medical

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Automotive and Transportation

• Mining

• Metals & Chemicals

• Smart Cities

• Consumer Electronics

• Power Stations

North America Gas Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Gas Sensor market

• Breakdown of Canada Gas Sensor market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: North America Gas Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global North America Gas Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global North America Gas Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America North America Gas Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe North America Gas Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific North America Gas Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America North America Gas Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Gas Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global North America Gas Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global North America Gas Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global North America Gas Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of North America Gas Sensor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/north-america-gas-sensor-market/4672/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com