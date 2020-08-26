Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, End Users and Region

The Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market size is expected to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2018 to US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

A weather monitoring solution and services are a facility equipped with high-tech instruments for predicting future weather phenomena of the particular area. The weather monitoring solutions and services market is expected to witness a surge in adoption of weather forecasting services in the developed and emerging regions, owing to technological inventions in weather monitoring instruments, rise in demand for innovative data analytical models, increased need to improve performance & operational efficiency and surge in application areas among end-users.

The global weather monitoring solutions and services market is driven by increased weather fluctuations are causing damage to life and property. However, functioning issues of sensors in rugged environments, which are expected to hamper the market growth at the global level. The need to reduce costs towards maintenance operations, an increase in air traffic and growth in awareness towards forecasting solutions are projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the global weather monitoring solutions and services market.

Based on end users, the global weather monitoring solutions and services market is segmented into Transportation & Logistics, Government, Meteorology, Broadcast and Telecommunications, Energy & Utilities, Renewable Energy, Agriculture & Fisheries and Others (Hydrology, Weather Service Providers, etc.). The transportation & logistic segment is expected to gain, CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period owing to widespread acceptance of advanced weather prediction models for air, land and sea transportation. Rising adoption of weather monitoring solutions and services by airports, owing to strict rules by aviation authorities, has resulted in this leading position.

Geographically, North America held the 45% market share of the weather monitoring solutions and services market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance in the market thanks to the existence of a large number of airports. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, owing to the region faces a significant risk of natural disasters and experiences frequent climate changes. The agricultural industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness a considerably high rate of adoption of weather monitoring solutions and services throughout the coming years due to a dominant agriculture industry in Asia pacific, which is mainly dependent on weather conditions. In terms of revenue, China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the regional market. In the region, government regulation and investments are encouraging the manufacturers to develop weather monitoring products. In terms of revenue and value, the European market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the upcoming period, due to increasing investments in R&D to provide advanced weather monitoring station solutions and data services. The markets in the Middle East & Africa and South America are projected to expand moderately in the near future.

A report covers the recent development in the market for the global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market e.g., Vaisala Oyj make an agreement to deliver an automated weather observation system to 31 airports in Argentina in March 2018.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the report Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market

Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market by Type

• Solutions

• Hardware

• Software

• Data Services

Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market by End Users:

• Transportation & Logistics

• Government

• Meteorology

• Broadcast and Telecommunications

• Energy & Utilities

• Renewable Energy

• Agriculture & Fisheries

• Others (Hydrology, Weather Service Providers, etc.).

Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market by Region

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating on the Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market

• Vaisala Oyj

• Campbell Scientific, Inc.

• Met One Instruments Inc.

• The Weather Company

• Earth Networks, Inc.

• Accuweather, Inc.

• Anything Weather

• Intermountain Environmental Inc.

• Baron Services, Inc.

• GLOBAL WEATHER CORPORATION

• Climatronics Corporation

• Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc.

• Columbia Weather Systems, Inc.

• Nvis Technologies

