Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Products, Applications, End-User, and Geography

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Medical imaging refers to the various technologies that are being used to view the human body for diagnosis, monitoring, or treating different medical conditions. Every type of technology being used gives a different information about the area of the body being studied or treated. This is in relation to the possible disease, injury, or the effectiveness of medical treatment. The diagnostic imaging techniques use high-energy modalities such as magnetic resonance, tomography, X-rays, and ultrasound among others to allow visualization of body tissues.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The application of diagnostic imaging has increased dramatically over the past decade, together contributing to the medical costs as well as to the medical exposure towards ionizing radiation. Different factors have contributed to the upsurge in market demand, including wider availability of technology, favorable reimbursement, and increased demand by both patients as well as physicians. One potential harm related to the increased usage of CT use, which forms a significant segment for the overall diagnostic imaging market, bears special mention due to its importance in the health care quality.

Although CT is normally considered as one of the most important technological advancements in medicine, yet the substantial radiation exposure remains a challenge for its wide-spread applications. Radiation is of concern as extensive epidemiologic evidence has been linked to the subsequent development of cancer, thus forming a major restraint for the market growth. certain key trends being observed include hybrid imaging technology, imaging systems with lowered doses of ionizing radiation, contrast agents in diagnostic imaging, and cryogen-free preclinical MRI scanners. Furthermore, the development of cryogen-free preclinical MRI scanners along with automated CT scanners are high in demand and will likely provide new opportunities for the market growth of diagnostic imaging market.

The Asia Pacific is one of the major markets for diagnostic imaging globally where China, Japan, and India among others are some of the major regions contributing to the overall growth. The Asia Pacific region have substantiated itself globally in the area of healthcare through medical research activities. Advancements being made in the healthcare infrastructure have made way for timely diagnosis and making scanners available across all the regions. There has been an added support from the government through medical grants and policies that have together resulted in the growth of the diagnostic imaging market in Asia Pacific region.

Key Highlights:

• Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging market

• Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market segmentation on the basis of applications, products, end-user, and geography

• Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion.

Key players of the Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging market:

 Fujifilm Holdings

 Shimadzu Corporation

 Carestream Health

 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

 Hitachi Medical Corporation

 Safwan

 SCETI K.K.

 Yasu Medical Imaging Technology Co., Ltd

 GE Healthcare

 Philips Healthcare

 Siemens Healthcare

 Medtech

 TEAC

 Ambra Health

 Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

 Voyager Imaging

 Integral Diagnostics

 Alpenglow Australia

 Barwon Medical Imaging

 Medirays Corporation

The Scope of the Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market:

The research report segments Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging market based on application, product, end-user, and geography.

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application:

• OB/GYN

• MSK

• Cardiology

• Oncology

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Products:

• X-ray Imaging

• Digital

• Analog

• MRI

• Closed

• Open

• Ultrasound

• CT

• Nuclear Imaging

• SPECT

• Hybrid PET

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, by End-User:

• Hospitals

• Imaging centres

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of China Diagnostic Imaging market

• Breakdown of Japan Diagnostic Imaging market

• Breakdown of India Diagnostic Imaging market

• Breakdown of South Korea Diagnostic Imaging market

• Breakdown of Australia Diagnostic Imaging market

