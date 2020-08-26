Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market – Industry Analysis and forecast 2026 – By Ownership, End User, Application and Region

Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market Drivers and Restrains:

Germany is the largest economy in the Germany region and one of the most successful countries when it comes to football. The developed economic condition of this country is one of the major factors for implementing self-service technology with its application in different sport betting industry. The Germany have a long history in sports gambling means that players in the Germany love to place their bets on a regular basis, with approximately 60% of them punting at least once every week. Recently, the government has tried to implement a state-run control on gambles, which is favoring the local company ODDSET, due to despite being a liberal society with fertile ground for online betting.

No bookmaker holds a license in Germany, Minimum legal age to gamble is 18-21 depending on the state, a 5% tax is imposed on players by the state, and these factors are fuelling the market growth in Germany. The Germany sports betting kiosk market is driven by growing demand for automated and self-service kiosk solutions at stadiums and sports clubs, enhancement of customer experience in sports betting, customer transaction with minimal space and increase in sports betting. Key players in the market are focusing on improving the betting experience of customers to increase their market share. However, Cyber security is one of the major restraint in the sports betting kiosk market globally. High levels of promotions and exposure is expected to create several new business opportunities for the development of the Germany sports betting kiosk market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, the Germany sports betting kiosk market has been segmented into Sports Clubs/Sports Stadiums, Betting Shops & Gambling Clubs, Casinos, Hotels, Restaurants, Retail Shopping, and Cruise Ships. The sports clubs/sports stadiums segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2018. The sports clubs/sports stadiums are expected to remain as the largest end-use industries over the forecast period. KIOSK has offers different solutions to the sports betting industry, such as sports betting kiosk systems, sports betting terminals, event ticketing, and digital signage. Kiosk provides a wide range of standard and custom self-service platforms intended to keep sport solution overhead by minimized betting time and loyal customers rewarded.

Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are DB Solutions, International Game Technology PLC, KIOSK Information Systems, Olea Kiosks, Inc. and SG Gaming. Manufacturers in the Germany Sports Betting Kiosk are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market:

Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market, by Ownership:

• White-labeled

• Branded

Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market, by Application:

• eSports

• Indoor Games

• Outdoor Games

Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market, by End User:

• Sports Clubs/Sports Stadiums

• Betting Shops & Gambling Clubs

• Casinos

• Hotels

• Restaurants

• Retail Shopping

• Cruise Ships

Germany Sports Betting Kiosk Market, Major Players:

• DB Solutions

• International Game Technology PLC

• KIOSK Information Systems

• Olea Kiosks, Inc.

• SG Gaming

• JCM Global

• Kambi Group PLC.

• ISI, LTD.

• NOVOMATIC Sports Betting Solutions

• SBTech Malta Limited

