Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by Industry, and by Geography

Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market is expected to propel US$ XX Mn by 2026 with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

An applicant tracking system or ATS is used for managing the recruitment and hiring process, which includes job postings and job applications. It organizes as well as delivers searchable information about the job seekers. An ATS is used for tracking candidates through the complete hiring process. The ATS system helps in scheduling, issuing notification alerts and sending automated emails to the relevant candidates thereby acting as something more than the normal organizers.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An ATS is specially designed for organizing and speeding the hiring process. It posts and manages different job ads across multiple job sites. These ATS systems work by maintaining a database of new candidates and individuals who are good prospects for future openings. These systems work by aggregating information about candidates, including their communication skills, along with creating a defined profile of the candidate, in turn helping to sort and rank candidates. An ATS may be established for giving automated responses, send out relevant interview reminders and alert people in the database for new job openings.

Growth in diverse talent acquisition pool, need for automating recruitment processes, and the emerging need for well-defined candidate portfolios relevant with the job description have acted as some of the major opportunities for the ATS market. However, lack of awareness related to the benefits of using these systems along with the expertise to handle them have acted as some of the major restraints for the ATS market.

The on-premises deployment mode is projected to hold a larger market share as compared to the cloud component. As the applicant tracking system market is growing, there has been a growing need to deploy software that is well-matched with the on-premises arrangement at a comparatively lower cost. The incorporation and placement of the ATS software allow archiving maintenance and communication within the corporate infrastructure which has further boosted the application of on-premises deployment model.

Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market is segmented by component, deployment mode, organization size, industry, and region. By component, it is the service segment that comprises of professional and managed services that holds a larger market share. The large enterprises within the organization size segment held the larger market share that can be attributed to the higher number of employees required for the functioning along with well-defined procedures for selecting candidates.

By geography, the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. An increasing need for efficient recruiting process across countries within North America has resulted in it holding the largest market share. Moreover, complete security while functioning in physical, virtual, or cloud atmospheres is further expected to boost the application tracking system market.

The key players of Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market include SAP (Germany), ADP (US), iCIMS (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Jobvite (US), Cornerstone (US), and PeopleFluent (US).

Market scope of the Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market

Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market By Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• SMEs

Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market By Industry

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Public Sector

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• IT and Telecommunication

• Others

Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market:

• Oracle

• IBM

• SAP

• iCIMS

• JazzHR

• Cornerstone

• PeopleFluent

• Ultimate ADP

• Infor

• Greenhouse Software

• Workday

• Paycor

• Recruiterbox

• SilkRoad Technology

• ClearCompany

• BambooHR

• Jobvite

• Software

• ResumeWare TribePad

• Racarie Software

• Zoho

• ATS OnDemand

• SmartRecruiters

• Ascentis

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Applicant Tracking System (ATS) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

