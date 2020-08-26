Global Barcode Printers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, By Technology, By End-Use, By Connectivity, and By Region

Global Barcode Printers Market was valued US$ 2.53 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The growing retail sector, along with the rising demand for point of sales are the two major factors driving the barcode printer market. Additionally, rising demand from the manufacturing sector as barcodes contain information such as production line number, date of completion, and miscellaneous quality control information propelling the barcode printer’s market growth. Moreover, the driving factor of barcode printers such as improved data accuracy, inventory and asset management, consistency, and efficiency is expected to shape the barcode printer’s demand during the forecast period.

The availability of barcode printers in various configurations, technologies, and forms releases new opportunities for the barcode printers market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the threat of RFID tags as substitutes to barcode labels is expected to hamper the barcode printer market growth.

The report covers the segments in the barcode printers market such as product, technology, end-use, connectivity, and region. Based on product type, industrial printers are used for high volume applications including warehouse labeling and order labeling. They are designed to work 24/7 in harsh environments for mission-critical operations. Mobile printers are primarily used by organizations’ sales workforce for printing receipts, labels, and tickets, irrespective of the time and place. Desktop printers are used for printing low to mid-volume labels, receipts, and barcode wristbands.

In terms of end-use, barcode printers are used in healthcare for issuing wristbands and tags that help in patient identification and tracking services, case labelling, surgical procedures, and point of care medicine administration. In manufacturing, barcodes are used for inventory labelling which helps to establish inventory control and enables work-in-progress tracking. Manufacturing barcodes are widely used in retail applications such as point-of-sale, price-tag printing, product labelling, and shelf labelling.

Before shipping items, they are labelled with barcodes for validation of order number and part number at the destination. Governments are increasingly using barcode printers for numerous purposes such as evidence tracking, e-citation, id card printing, clothing marking, managing records administration, public safety, and surveillance. This is expected to fuel the global barcode printers market over the forecast period.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is predicted to witness noteworthy growth due to the massive investments by MNCs in retail infrastructure. Also, the establishment of production facilities in economies is likely to propel the demand across the region during the forecast period. China held the largest market share in the Asia Pacific. Growth in China is mainly accredited to a large number of production facilities paired with escalating demand from the shipping application segment. The increase in the number of manufacturers involved in selling inexpensive barcode printers, primarily in the Asia Pacific has resulted in market commoditization.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Barcode Printers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Barcode Printers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Barcode Printers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Barcode Printers Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Barcode Printers Market:

Global Barcode Printers Market, by Product:

• Desktop Printers

• Mobile Printers

• Industrial Printers

Global Barcode Printers Market, by Technology:

• Thermal Transfer

• Direct Thermal

• Laser

• Impact

• Ink-Jet

Global Barcode Printers Market, by End-Use:

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Shipping

• Others

Global Barcode Printers Market, by Connectivity:

• Wired

• Wireless

Global Barcode Printers Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key player’s operating in Global Barcode Printers Market:

• Zebra Technologies

• Toshiba Tec

• Avery Dennison

• Honeywell Scanning & Mobility

• SATO Holdings Corporation

• Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd

• Printek Inc.

• Printronix

• Dascom

