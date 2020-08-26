Global Cable Testing and Certification Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Voltage, Test, End user and by Region

Global Cable Testing and Certification Market was value US$ 10.0Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16.0Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.05%.Global Cable Testing and Certification Market, by RegionFactors such as weak performance in new improper system deployment, network systems, and bad products have steered the need for cable testing and certification. A requirement of enhancing quality assurance procedures and requirement of reducing potential errors has led to huge demand for cable testing and certification from the cable manufacturers.

Cable testing and certification can resolve issues such as crossed wires, cable tension, & mal-operations, cable damage or cable kinks, proper connector deployment and improper termination of cables. The cable testing and certification market growth is expected to gain traction in the years ahead subject to factors, for instance, increasing use of cables as a result of the rise in power generation in the OECD and non-OECD countries, growth in the global electronics and IT sectors, and increasing industrialization and globalization. The high cost of cable testing and certification is the major restraint of the market.

The high-voltage segment is dominating the global cable testing and certification market. High-voltage cables are used in underground, overhead conditions, and submarine. Some of the major end users of high-voltage cables contain transmission & distribution utilities, offshore wind farms, and other energy industries. Increasing demand for high-voltage cables by different end users is expected to drive the demand for their testing and certification.

Routine test segment is leading the cable testing and certification market globally. A routine test is a group of tests performed on every batch of finished cables to determine the integrity of the cables. The tests included under test segment are high voltage test, insulation resistance test, copper wire screen resistance test, partial discharge test, conductor resistance test, dimensional tests, and cable markings and measurement. These tests may differ in terms of the cable types and are specified in the relevant cable standards. Owing to the low cost of routine test, it is expected to grow at a high rate.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast-growing market for cable testing and certification globally. The rise in the demand for cables is associated with the increase in electricity generation and distribution owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in APAC. Increasing demand for cables from several industries such as electrical & an electronics, transportation, and energy utility in the Asia Pacific is expected to raise the demand for cable testing and certification in the region. This will drive the global cable testing and certification market trends in the region.

Global cable testing and certification market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global cable testing and certification market, DEKRA, Underwriters Laboratories, British Approvals Service for Cables, SGS, BRE Global, and TÜV Rheinland.

Scope of Global Cable Testing and Certification Market

Global Cable Testing and Certification Market, by Voltage

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

• High Voltage

Global Cable Testing and Certification Market, by Test

• Routine Test

• Sample Test

• Type Test

Global Cable Testing and Certification Market, by End user

• Cable Manufacturers

• Utility Providers

Global Cable Testing and Certification Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cable Testing and Certification Market

• DEKRA

• Underwriters Laboratories

• British Approvals Service for Cables

• SGS

• BRE Global

• TÜV Rheinland

• Bureau Veritas

• Intertek

• TÜV NORD GROUP

• North Central Electric

• RN Electronics

• TÜV SÜD

• Eland Cables

• Industrial Tests

• Eurofins Scientific

• KEMA Laboratories

• Applus+

• CESI

• Kinectrics

• Tecnalia Corporation

• The Institute for International Product Safety

• Central Power Research Institute

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cable Testing and Certification Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cable Testing and Certification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cable Testing and Certification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cable Testing and Certification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cable Testing and Certification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cable Testing and Certification by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

