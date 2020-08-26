Global Dry Type Transformer Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Core, by Technology, by Insulation, by Product, by Phase, by Installation, by Winding, by Rating, by Mounting, by Application, by Geography

Global Dry Type Transformer Market was valued US$ 5.40 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during the forecast period.



Global Dry Type Transformer MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rapid technological enhancements adhered by drifting propensities toward the replacement of conventional insulation techniques will drive the Dry Type Transformer Market. The technology because of its environmental credibility has gained immense proliferation in the recent years. Elimination of leakage & spills along with exceptional performance across extreme climatic conditions will stimulate product adoption. In addition, effective resistivity to surges and short circuits coupled with operational safety across indoor installations will positively influence the industry growth.

The demand for electricity is growing because of expanding commercial and industrial establishments and increasing usage of electrical appliances. The dry-type transformers are eco-friendly products, and it has safety advantages over wet-type transformers, which is a big boost to its market. Increasing investments in the transmission and distribution networks in countries, such as India and China, provides a tremendous opportunity for dry-type transformers market during the forecast period. Countries in the Middle East & African region, like Iran and Saudi Arabia, are also investing in the expansion and restructuring of power grids, which increases the growth prospects of the Dry Type Transformer Market.

Closed core market had the highest market share in 2017. Low iron losses & flux leakage along with sustainable mechanical properties will fuel the closed core market of dry type transformer. Growing inclinations toward operational flexibility coupled with effective applicability across low & medium electric networks will escalate product penetration. Rapid urbanization adhered by the ongoing expansion of smart grid networks will positively influence the product landscape.

Self air dry type transformer market is expected to witness growth of over 10% by 2026. The technology has gained significant penetration subject to its lower cost estimates coupled with ease of replacement and maintenance. Moreover, lower failure rates, improved efficiency, and effective voltage regulation are few indispensable parameters which will positively impact the product adoption.

North America dry type transformer market accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The industry in U.S. is extensively driven by ongoing upscaling and refurbishment demand for existing grid networks across the nation. Favorable regulatory reforms to ensure grid sustainability coupled with rapid deployment of smart monitoring and control units will positively influence the industry outlook.

Some of the key players in the dry type transformer market are CG, WEG, ABB, Schneider, Siemens, Meramec, GE, Raychem, Fuji Electric, ITEC, KONCAR, EATON, Abaft, Toshiba, TRENCH, BHEL, Kirloskar, Voltamp, Mehru, Ruhstrat, and Celme.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Dry Type Transformer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dry Type Transformer Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Dry Type Transformer Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dry Type Transformer Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Dry Type Transformer Market

Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Core:

• Closed

• Shell

• Berry

Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Technology:

• Self-air

• Air-blast

Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Insulation:

• Class R

• Class H

• Class F

• Class B

• Class A

Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Product:

• Open Wound

• Cast Resin

• Vacuum Pressure Impregnated

• Vacuum Pressure Encapsulated

Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Phase:

• Single

• Three

Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Installation:

• Outdoor

• Indoor

Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Winding:

• Two-winding

• Auto-transformer

Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Rating:

• 30 MVA

Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Mounting:

• Pad

• Pole

• PC/PCB

Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Application:

• Industries

• Inner-city Substations

• Indoor/Underground Substations

• Renewable Generation

Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East &

• Africa and Latin America

Key Players Global Dry Type Transformer Market:

• CG

• WEG

• ABB

• Schneider

• Siemens

• Meramec

• GE

• Raychem

• Fuji Electric

• ITEC

• KONCAR

• EATON

• Abaft

• Toshiba

• TRENCH

• BHEL

• Kirloskar

• Voltamp

• Mehru

• Ruhstrat

• Celme

• Hammond Power Solution Inc.

• TBEA Transformer Industrial Group

• Eaton Corporation

• Crompton Graves Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dry Type Transformer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dry Type Transformer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dry Type Transformer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dry Type Transformer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dry Type Transformer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dry Type Transformer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dry Type Transformer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dry Type Transformer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dry Type Transformer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dry Type Transformer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dry Type Transformer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

