Cosmetic and Toiletry Containers Market Insights, Trends and Outlook 2020 to 2026
The Global Cosmetic and Toiletry Containers Market report offers detailed coverage of the global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Cosmetic and Toiletry Containers market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The global cosmetic and toiletry containers market size valued at USD 26.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025.
The growing trend of DIY and handcrafted natural products is also contributing to the demand for cosmetic and toiletry containers. Growing consumers’ inclination towards natural alternatives is providing an impetus for young beauty enthusiasts to start their own hand made products, thereby propelling the growth of the global market. Fragrances, skincare lotions, scrubs and creams, and various hair products such as oils, masks, and shampoos are usually manufactured products that drive the demand for storage containers. Some of the common containers used for handmade products include BPA free plastic bottles and lead-free jars and aluminum cans that are cost-efficient as compared to glass.
Company Coverage
Berry Global, Amcor Limited, CKS Packaging, Aman Industry, B & I Polycontainers, Albea, CCL Industries, Essel Group, Graham Packaging, Graphic Packaging, HCP Packaging, Piramal Glass, RPC Group, Silgan Holdings, WestRock
Segment by Type
Plastic
Paperboard
Glass
Others
Segment by Application
Skin Care
Oral Care
Cosmetics
Fragrances
Shaving Product
Deodorants
Antiperspirants
Others
Cosmetic and Toiletry Containers Market Regional Analysis:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market Dynamics:
The report is a detailed study of growth drivers, restraints, and current trends along with forecast trends. A change in the impact of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Cosmetic and Toiletry Containers market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. The report also comprises a review of macro and micro aspects important for the new entrants and current market players along with detailed analysis of the value chain along with manufacturing analysis, size, supply, and production.
Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Cosmetic and Toiletry Containers Production by Regions
5 Cosmetic and Toiletry Containers Consumption by Region
6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8 Corporate Profiles
9 Production Forecasts by Regions
10 Cosmetic and Toiletry Containers Consumption Forecast by Region
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13 Key Finding in The Global Cosmetic and Toiletry Containers Study
14 Appendix
Market Report highlights regional operation, by regions with the forecast, product margin, and cost of the product, value chain and sales channel. The last section of the Cosmetic and Toiletry Containers Market report demonstrates research findings and conclusion
