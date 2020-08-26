covid-19:-mozambican-government-cancels-maputo-international-tourism-fair

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Mozambique canceled the Maputo International Tourism Fair of 2020, due to the Covid pandemic – 19 , the entity announced this Wednesday.

Source of that ministry, cited by Notícias, the main Mozambican daily, said that the fact that the tourism sector was affected by the impact of the new coronavirus made it impossible to hold the fair, which was scheduled for October. In addition to causing the closure of businesses and tourist bodies, the impact of the Covid pandemic – 19 imposed restrictions on tourist travel. “Canceling the event will allow operators in the sector to focus more on recovering their business,” said the source.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said that the Maputo International Tourism Fair will be held soon after the Indaba fair, in South Africa, the largest in the African continent. Indaba takes place annually in May, in the South African city of Durban.

Mozambique registers 3. 508 Covid cases – 19 and 21 deaths.

Covid's pandemic – 19 has already caused at least 813 one thousand dead and infected more than 23, 6 million people in 196 countries and territories, according to a report made by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected in late December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

After Europe succeeded China as the center of the pandemic in February, the the American continent is now the one with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths.

