cape-verde-identifies-players-who-buy-more-than-2,750-euros-in-chips-in-casinos

The acquisition of tokens and other forms of gambling in casinos and gambling rooms in Cape Verde above 2. 750 euros will now require operators to identify customers, as provided for in the new sector regulations.

The measure is contained in the Regulation of the General Inspection of Games, published on Monday and which comes into effective within 30 days , to read, in the document, “to ensure the prevention and fight” against money laundering and terrorist financing.

The regulation, which gave the General Inspection of Games more “responsibilities and competences”, provides that the Gambling and Betting Operators “are obliged to identify and verify the identity” of customers and casino-goers and other game rooms, “at the entrance or when when gambling chips are purchased or exchanged” for a total amount equal to or greater than 300. 000 shields (2. 750 euros).

The same practice is now adopted for players who register in s items allowed to offer online games and betting, as well as winners of lottery prizes or allowed mutual bets, whenever the amount is equal to or greater than 600. 000 escudos (5. 500 escudos).

It is also established, among other rules, that Gambling and Betting Operators “must refuse access to gambling rooms or prevent transactions for games and bets ”when“ they consider the information related to customer identification to be non-existent, insufficient or doubtful ”or if the“ amounts involved ”give rise to“ doubts as to the origin or destination of the amounts used for the transactions ”.

Despite coming into force only within 30 days, the regulation provides for a period of 180 days to adjust to the new rules.

Cape Verde already has a casino on the island of Sal and the Macau Legend group is building another such project in Praia, in an investment of 250 million euros.

The Minister of Tourism of Cape Verde, Carlos Santos, said this month, in an interview with Lusa, that in the strategy until 2030 the Government defined the need for a “ sustainable tourism development ”in Cape Verde, maintaining“ anchor products ”, such as sun and beach, reinforcing the bet on cruises and nature tourism, but also in the game.

“ Games is a sector that we want to continue to invest in, respecting all international rules and good practices, because it attracts a type of customer that has a very reasonable purchasing power ”, assumed the government official.