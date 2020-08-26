boris-johnson-goes-back-and-imposes-mandatory-use-of-masks-in-schools-in-the-most-affected-areas

A few days before returning to school in the United Kingdom, the use of masks is considered mandatory in areas of the country with the greatest restrictions imposed following the fight against Covid – 19. Students in these secondary schools will have to wear masks in the corridors where it is difficult to ensure social distance.

In other areas, teachers will have the autonomy to recommend or not the use of masks, and the British government will not oppose its use again. It is therefore a turning point in the position of Boris Johnson that had suggested that students should not wear face masks.

The Prime Minister gave in to pressure, writes The Guardian, and changed the direction on Tuesday at night, after several teachers, supported by unions and the Labor Party, defended the use of masks. The new guideline also arises after Scotland decreed the use of masks in the common areas of secondary schools and on school buses. Saúde, which states that the use of facial masks is useful to stem the spread of Covid – 19 where physical distance between adults and students of 12 years is impossible.

The change in Boris's position, due to the use of masks by the students, created some friction within the Conservative Party. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (Labor Party), expressed concern on Twitter despite agreeing with a change of orientation: “It is with great concern that once again the Prime Minister had to be forced to follow the advice of officials from public health”.

Our children must be able to return to school in a safe environment and I welcome the latest u-turn by the Govt – a step in the right direction. However, it is of huge concern that yet again the PM has had to be forced into following the advice of public health officials. https://t.co/cgbmThvnMd – Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) August 25, 2020

To the newspaper already mentioned, a British government source assured that schools are safe places for their students regardless of the change from wearing masks.