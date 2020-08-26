mozambican-police-arrested-201-people-for-breach-of-state-of-emergency

The Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) detained 201 people last week for violating the restrictions imposed under the state of emergency to contain Covid – 19, the corporation's General Command said this Wednesday in a statement.

In the note, the PRM Command General said that the violation of the state of emergency also led to the apprehension of 55 motorcycle taxis, 14 Bicycles and four vehicles.

“PRM, in coordination with other State institutions, has developed several activities, aiming at ensuring compliance with administrative enforcement measures to prevent and contain the spread of the Covid pandemic – 19, within the scope of the implementation of the state of emergency, throughout the national territory ”, the note goes on.

On armed conflicts in northern and central regions of the country, the PRM Command-General reiterates that the Defense and Security Forces are in permanent readiness and keep their operational devices active in the two operational theaters.

As previously informed last week, PRM returns to salie note in today's statement that “ostensible patrolling, combat and persecution actions have been maximized” to armed groups that carry out attacks in the center and north.

Mozambique records 3. 508 Covid cases – 19 and 21 deaths.

Covid's pandemic – 19 has already provoked at least 813 thousand dead and infected more than 23, 6 million people in 196 countries and territories, according to an assessment made by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected in late December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

After Europe succeeded China as the center of the pandemic in February, the American continent is now the one with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths.