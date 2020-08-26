restaurant-in-valencia-fined-for-distributing-food-to-people-in-need

A restaurant in Valencia, in the Cabanyal neighborhood, was fined more than four thousand euros for distributing food to the most deprived families during the state of emergency in Spain and when restaurants were closed. The mayor of Valencia has already come to guarantee that the situation will be reviewed: “It does not make sense to fine those who distribute solidarity.”

La Lusitana Tasca, which is in the residential neighborhood, had to close its doors during the state of emergency but at that time, owner Javier had “ enough food in stock and I wanted to donate to the most vulnerable people in the neighborhood ” , said in a video posted on Twitter.

⚠️ ???? ‍♂️✋ @policialocalvlc i @AjuntamentVLC ens posen multes per 4. 200 € a la Tasca la Lusitana ia la Xarxa d'EVC limits for sharing food with the families in need of Cabanyal during confinement.

???????? No man to consent @joanribo!

La solidaritat no es reprimeix! pic.twitter.com/LgvoYEKqDJ – Espai Veïnal Cabanyal (@EspaiCabanyal) August 25, 2020

At that time he contacted the Red Cross and the local authorities (center of health, social security and police) to find out how they could make this distribution and account that 17 from March distributed 84 meals for families sent by humanitarian institutions. The representatives of the families who went to pick them up at the restaurant fulfilling the necessary physical distance and the restaurant employees had masks, guarantees the owner.

Now, through the collective that represents the neighborhood, he came to report this Tuesday this initiative was finally considered illegal by the Spanish authorities and that a fine of 4 was charged. 200 euros to the restaurant. Javier says that on that March day, by 16 h, when the distribution ended, the police appeared and with a “threatening tone” confronted them with the illegality of the situation. ”They told us that without government authorization we could not do that”, says Javier who even says that one of the agents went to a volunteer telling her to “stop playing good Samaritan ”.

Javier also mentions in the video that continued, during the pandemic, to “use the restaurant as a warehouse and food distribution point” and complains to the mayor of Valencia of “abuse of authority” by the police, asking him to “realize the mistake” that is being made. There was an answer, also through Twitter.

Joan Ribó wrote that the fine imposed “does not make sense” and argues that “it appears that the sanction occurred in the first confinement”, that is, “when the indications of the health authorities were being defined”. The Valencia mayor says that “the facts will be reviewed and actions will be taken in accordance with the law and humanitarian logic. ”