“trengolas”:-the-event-that-takes-contemporary-circus-to-the-streets-of-porto

As an alternative to the “Trengo” Festival, whose fifth edition was scheduled for early July, the “Trengolas” cycle will take contemporary circus performances to the streets of Porto. Over four weekends, approximately 18 presentations of 14 performances by companies and artists residing in Portugal. The organization's objective is to guarantee the program foreseen for “Trengo” and to reinforce with more artists who were harmed by the absence of work in an extended period motivated by Covid – 19.

The program starts this Friday, day 28 in August, with the show “Asas D'Areia”, by Teatro do Mar, in S. Roque da Lameira Park. The next day, in the same place, you can see the work “T0 Wip”, by Thorsten Grütjen, and “Pequena Circoonference”, by the Radar company 360 0.

Event poster

In September , comes “Crasshduo_Circus”, from the company Crassh, “Por um Fio”, work directed by the acrobat Daniel Seabra, new collectives of artists to animate the Gardens of the Crystal Palace, with a second episode of “Trengos à Solta”, an integrated initiative at the Porto Book Fair. For the closing, scheduled for the days 18 and 19 September , will be reserved the debut show of the host company of this circus cycle, the Erva Daninha, with “Ready”, presented by 21 h, in Praça D. João I.

“Trengolas” is a co-production of Erva Daninha and Ágora, Porto's municipal company that brings together Culture and Sport, access to the public will be free, subject to the observance of some conditions related to the current pandemic period.