Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Service Type, Business Function, Industry Vertical and Region

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market is expected to reach the US $XX Bn. by 2026 at a CAGR of 50% during the forecast period.



Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Dynamics:

Big Data Engineering services enable organizations for business decision making, data transition, and leveraging of AI. Major growth drivers for the big data and data engineering services market include increasing volumes of unstructured data due to cost-effective services, the phenomenal growth of interconnected devices and social media, an increasing need for complying with stringent regulations, and cutting-edge expertise rendered by boutique data servicing companies. Data diversity, security, and privacy are some of the challenges for big data and data engineering service market. Restraining factor for the big data and data engineering services market is the inability of a service provider to provide real-time insights. The Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Big data and data engineering services market are segmented by service type, business function, industry vertical and region. Among service type, the data integration services segment is likely to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the need for integrating data from disparate data sources across organizations. While using a business function, the marketing and sales business function is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period. The rise in the need for sales department and marketing to analyze and monitor various sales and marketing data for gaining insights on retention and customer acquisition. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the marketing and sales business function during the forecast period. In big data and data engineering services market, the retail and eCommerce industry vertical is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the need for maintaining their records, managing the growing data from various customers, and analyzing data to gain insights.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it.

Based on region, big data and data engineering services market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, Europe. Among these, North America is likely to hold the larger big data and data engineering services market share during the forecast period. North America is advanced in terms of infrastructure and technology adoption.

Major Key players of big data and data engineering services market are present in North America. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period. An increase in government initiatives such as smart cities in the Asia Pacific including India and China and adoption of big data technologies, Owing to this factor the demand for the big data and data engineering services market is expected to increase in APAC during the forecast period. Some of the key players are Infosys, Cap-Gemini, NTT DATA, Mphasis, L&T Technology Services, Hexaware, Happiest Minds, KPMG etc.

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market: Competition Landscape

The Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market, by Organization Size

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market, by Service Type

• Data modeling

• Data integration

• Data quality

• Analytics

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market, by Business Function

• Marketing and sales

• Operations

• Finance

• Human Resources (HR)

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market, by Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail and eCommerce

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Media and telecom

• Others (Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, and Energy and Utilities)

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Players in Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

Accenture

Genpact

Cognizant

Infosys

Capgemini

NTT DATA

Mphasis

L&T Technology Services

Hexaware

Happiest Minds

KPMG

EY

Tiger Analytics

LatentView Analytics

InfoStretch

Vensai Technologies

Course5

Sigmoid

Nous Infosystems

Bodhtree

Hidden Brains InfoTech

Brillio

Franz Inc.

BRIDGEi2i

Trianz

