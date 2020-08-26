Digital Inspection Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology (Metrology, Machine Vision, and NDT), by Offering (Software, Hardware, and Services), by Dimensions (2D and 3D), by Vertical, and by Geography

Digital Inspection Market is expected to grow from USD 18.11 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Digital inspection market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Offering, Dimensions, Vertical, and Geography. Growing adoption of industrial automation and technological advantages over traditional methods, improving economic growth, stabilized prices and healthy chip demand, increasing consumer awareness raising the bar of safety and quality standards, and growing utilization of Digital Inspection by institutes such as zoo are the major driving factors for the growth of the digital inspection market.

However, high deployment cost of digital inspection systems is the key restraining factor for the growth of digital inspection market.

Further key findings from the report:

• Hardware segment held the largest share of digital inspection market from the offering segment owing to the introduction of new technologies, which further led to the development of compact and cost-effective hardware for digital inspection systems thus driving the growth of digital inspection market

• However, a market for software is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of industrial automation. Adoption of industry 4.0 is one of the key factors driving the growth of software as it is being adopted to improve productivity, by maximizing asset utilization and minimizing downtime

• Digital inspection market for metrology is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2024. Growing automation and in-line metrology, rising need for accurate inspection of 3D data used for modeling and analysis of 3D models, the inability of traditional measurement devices to address several manufacturing issues, and the growing focus on quality control are the major factors driving the growth of metrology segment

• From the dimensions segment, 3D held the larger share of the digital inspection market. 3D technology is widely used as compared with the 2D technology, as it offers numerous advantages over 2D technology

• Among geographical regions, North America held the largest share of the overall digital inspection market and is anticipated to dominate the digital inspection market during the forecast period. North America is developing as a major hub for manufacturing and power generation verticals owing to the presence of major players operating in this region. However, APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to accelerated economies and increasing a population

• From the industry vertical, manufacturing industry accounted for the largest share of the digital inspection market and is further expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the advent of the new technological revolution, the imposition of strict rules and regulations by food & beverages authorities, keeping in mind the health and safety of people

Key Highlights:

• Analysis of competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Digital Inspection Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Digital Inspection Market on the basis of technology, offering, dimensions, vertical, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Digital Inspection Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Digital Inspection Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Digital Inspection Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Digital Inspection Market globally.

Key Players in the Digital Inspection Market Are:

• General Electric

• Olympus

• Mistras Group

• Cognex

• Hexagon

• Zetec

• Nikon

• Omron

• Faro Technologies

• Basler

Key Target Audience:

• Component designers, manufacturers, and suppliers

• Intellectual property (IP) core and licensing providers

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Digital Inspection Market:

Research report categorizes the Digital Inspection Market based on technology, offering, dimensions, vertical, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Digital Inspection Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Digital Inspection Market, By Technology:

• Metrology

• Machine Vision

• NDT

Digital Inspection Market, by Offering:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Digital Inspection Market, By Dimensions:

• 2D

• 3D

Digital Inspection Market, By Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Public Infrastructure

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive

• Electronics and Semiconductor

• Aerospace & Defense

• Food and Pharmaceuticals

• Energy and Power

Digital Inspection Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

