Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Business Process (HR Management, Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing and Others), by Organization Size (SME and Large), by Vertical and by Geography

Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 44.12 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Lower cost of infrastructure, rise in cloud adoption, increasing business process analytics are some of the major factors that are responsible for the growth of BPaaS market.

Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market is segmented by business process, organization size, vertical and geography. Market on the basis of a business process is segmented into HR Management, accounting and finance, sales and marketing, customer service and support, procurement, and supply chain, and operations. HR management sub-segment is considered to have the largest market share with customer service and support sub-segment projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Among organizations, large enterprises are projected to have the largest market size during the forecast period due to the need for reduction in high Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX). Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market on the basis of vertical is segmented by banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunication and IT, manufacturing, e-commerce and retail, healthcare and government. BFSI vertical is projected to have the largest market during the forecast period and the e-commerce and retail vertical is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of geography, North America has the largest market share due to large BPaaS service providers and the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the current forecast period.

Key Highlights:

• Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market.

• Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Business Process-as-a-service (BPaaS) Market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Business Process-as-a-Service market are as follows:

• Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

• IBM (US)

• Capgemini (France)

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US)

• EXL (US)

• Fujitsu (Japan)

• Genpact (UK)

• HCL (India)

• Tata Consultancy Services (India)

• Wipro (India)

Key Target Audience:

• Cloud service providers

• Government and research organizations

• Global BPaaS companies

• IT companies

• Professional and managed service providers

• Association and industry bodies

• Technology providers

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Business Process-as-a-Service market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

Scope of the Report

This research report segments the business process-as-a-service market based on business process, organization size, vertical and geography:

Business Process-as-a-Service Market, By Business Process:

• Human Resource Management (HRM)

• Accounting and Finance

• Sales and Marketing

• Customer Service and Support

• Procurement and Supply Chain Management

• Operations

• Others

Business Process-as-a-Service Market, By Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Business Process-as-a-Service Market, By Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecommunication and IT

• Manufacturing

• eCommerce and Retail

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

Business Process-as-a-Service Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

