Global Balun Transformer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Product Type, Application,and Region.

Global balun transformer market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Balun transformer is a two port electrical component used to convert balanced signal into unbalanced signal and vice versa. Balun transformer is basically used to connect lines of differing impedance.

Market Dynamics

A balun transformer market has been seeing ample growth from the past decades. The demand of balun transformers is majorly driven by its wide scale adoption in telecommunication industry across the globe. Rising applications of modern communication systems, growing use of balun transformers in CCTV video surveillance systems, a surge in the adoption of balun transformers in applications such as radio and television, audio and video applications, in power line communication and in electronic communication equipments and continuous technological advancements in RF devices are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high initial costs of balun transformer, difficulty in manufacturing due to its complex geometry and high attenuation to the signal provided by certain balun transformers are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Balun Transformer Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the wireless infrastructure segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of RF balun transformer for various wireless communication applications is attributed to the growth of the market. Increasing demand of data communication equipments such as routers, switches, and hubs and a surge in the adoption of smartphone, gaming consoles, laptops is expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period. Alternatively, smart wearable segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Balun Transformers in Telecommunication Industry

The balun transformers are widely used to interface a balanced signal to unbalanced signal transmission line and vice versa, for long distance communication applications. Thus, growing adoption of balun transformers in the applications for long distance transmission lines and in intermediate connection cables such as USB, RS-422, HDMI, RS-485, PCI Express, Display Port and Ethernet over twisted pair cables is impelling the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing applications of balun transformers in TV, radio antennas, in video audio surveillance system and more is expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Balun Transformer Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, the Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The countries such as China, Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for electronic component manufacturing and telecommunication industry across the region.

Rising disposable income, growing adoption of consumer electronics products such as TVs, audio video products, rising production of telecom equipments and increasing spending by government in telecom infrastructure are driving the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Balun Transformer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Balun Transformer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Balun Transformer Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Balun Transformer Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Balun Transformer Market

Global Balun Transformer Market, By Type

• Flux Coupled Balun Transformer

• Wire-Wound Transmission Line Balun

• Capacitor Coupled Transmission Line Balun

• Phase Shift Balun

Global Balun Transformer Market, By Product Type

• Multilayer Balun Transformers

• Single-layer Balun Transformers

Global Balun Transformer Market, By Application

• Drones

• Smart Wearable

• Wireless Infrastructures

• Others

Global Balun Transformer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Balun Transformer Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Anaren

• MACOM

• STMicroelectronics

• Pulse Electronics

• Murata Electronics

• TDK

• Johanson Technology

• TMYTEK

• TRM Microwave

• KRYTAR

North America

• Coilcraft

• Frontier Electronics

• Hyperlabs

Europe

• Wurth Elektronik

• EPCOS AG

Asia Pacific

• R & K Company Ltd

• SJM Prewell

