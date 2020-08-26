Pre-Shipment Inspection Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Sourcing Type (In-House, Outsourced), EXIM (Import Goods, Export Goods), Application, and Geography

Pre-Shipment Inspection market is expected to grow from USD 11.91 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026.

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market is a methodical inspection of units of one’s import/export order. It is a method used for checking the quality of the goods prior to shipment. Pre-shipment inspection, ensure that order was filed successfully, verify the quality of a product, Mitigate costly import risks. Pre-Shipment Inspection Market includes accreditation and standards organizations, pre-shipment inspection companies and the network of regulatory bodies.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Driving factors for the growth of the pre-shipment inspection market include increasing incidents of product recalls across the world, growing consumer spending and ongoing rapid urbanization in emerging markets and surging global counterfeiting and piracy activities. However, pre-shipment inspection in some countries is bringing some new challenges to traders and a rising trend of outsourcing inspection to third-party service providers is restraining the growth of the pre-shipment inspection market.

Further key findings from the report:

• In sourcing type segment in-house held a higher share of pre-shipment inspection market. Since standards relevant to human/user safety and environmental safety have increased in recent years, the trend is shifting towards the increase in outsourcing of pre-shipment inspection services to third party service providers.

• Consumer goods and retail application accounted for the largest share in the application segment of the pre-shipment inspection market.

• Increasing demand standard and good quality products further increased the demand of export goods thus increasing the export good’s share in the pre-shipment inspection market.

• APAC held the largest share in the pre-shipment market owing to the facts that countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea have the high export/import ratio.

Key Highlights:

• The report analyzes opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Pre-Shipment Inspection market, strategically profiles key market players, and comprehensively analyzes their market size and core competencies in each segment

• The report provides a detailed analysis of the testing, inspection, and certification market with the help of competitive leadership mapping, and value chain analysis including key companies in the market and their relations in the ecosystem

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study

• Pre-Shipment Inspection Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled

• Pre-Shipment Inspection Market analysis and segmentation with respect to an offering, type, end-user application, and geography.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market.

Key Players in the Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Are:

• Intertek

• SGS

• Bureau Veritas

• Dekra

• Eurofins Scientific

• TUV Rheinland

• Cotecna

• Applus

• TUV Nord

• CIS Commodity Inspection Services

• ALS

• Asiainspection

• DQS CFS

• Guangdong Inspection

• Soloarbuyer

• Asia Quality Focus (AQF)

• Cayley Aerospace

• Aim Control Group

Key Target Audience:

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Exporters and importers

• Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Pre-Shipment Inspection Market:

Research report categorizes the Pre-Shipment Inspection Market based on sourcing type, EXIM, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Pre-Shipment Inspection Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market, By Sourcing Type:

• In-House

• Outsourced

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market, by EXIM:

• Import Goods

• Export Goods

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market, By Application:

• Agriculture and Food

• Chemicals

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Industrial and Manufacturing

• Construction and Infrastructure

• Oil & Gas and Petroleum

• Transportation

• Medical Devices and Life Sciences

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pre-Shipment Inspection Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pre-Shipment Inspection Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pre-Shipment Inspection Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pre-Shipment Inspection Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pre-Shipment Inspection by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

