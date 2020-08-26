North America Diagnostic Imaging Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Products, Applications, End-User, and Geography

North America Diagnostic Imaging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Diagnostic imaging allow doctors to look inside body for clues related to any sort of medical condition. A selection of machines and techniques help create pictures of the structures and activities occurring inside body. The type of imaging preferred by doctor depends on symptoms and the body part being examined. There are many imaging tests that are painless and easy, yet some requires one to stay still for a longer period of time inside a machine, which can be uncomfortable. Some of these tests involve exposure to a small amount of radiation as well and in some cases may even add extra fluids inside body to get a clearer image.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/10356

Medical imaging has gradually evolved in both diagnosis and therapy. In surgeries especially, the importance of virtual planning is increasing as it is still the only possible curative procedure. Visualization together with analysis of heart defects are also gaining in significance due to upgraded surgery techniques. The expansion and improvement in these advanced diagnostic imaging technologies is widely credited, leading to deliver accurate diagnoses of disease using non-invasive techniques as compared to the traditional ones.

These are some crucial factors to drive the growth of diagnostic imaging in North America especially US. However, the utilization and costs of advanced diagnostic imaging in the United States is very high and rapidly growing putting some challenges towards the diagnostic imaging market growth. The payments to physicians for diagnostic imaging have also monitored one of the highest growth among all physician services over the last decade making way for more potential opportunities related to the the market growth in future.

Computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) formed some of the largest segments for the diagnostic imaging market in North America. The CT scans are affordable and are generally used for the diagnosing patients at an initial stage. MRI scans are costlier and give a far more detailed diagnosis about the patient’s illness, helping the doctors to deliver correct medication at the right time. B

The North America is one of the major markets for Diagnostic Imaging North America with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of this report. Changing healthcare infrastructure have propelled the usage of diagnostic imaging techniques. The medical imaging have come a long way and has seen numerous changes when it comes to timely diagnosis and getting real-time information about clients. These have together escalated the demand for diagnostic imaging in North America as more number of people get access to modern healthcare and expect faster diagnosis.

Key Highlights:

• North America Diagnostic Imaging market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Diagnostic Imaging market

• North America Diagnostic Imaging Market segmentation on the basis of applications, products, end-user, and geography

• North America Diagnostic Imaging Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• North America Diagnostic Imaging Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Diagnostic Imaging Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the North America Diagnostic Imaging market:

 Philips Healthcare

 GE Healthcare

 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

 Hitachi Ltd.

 Carestream Health, Inc.

 Esaote S.p.A

 Hologic, Inc.

 Siemens Healthcare GmBH

 Koninklijke Philips N.V

 Mindray Medical International

 Konica Minolta

 NeuSoft Medical

 Ziehm Imaging Inc

 Boston Scientific

 Varex Medical Systems

 Analogic Corp.

 Fujifilm Corporation

 Samsung

 Medison

 Shimadzu Corporation

 Abirex Inc.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/10356

The scope of the North America Diagnostic Imaging Market:

The research report segments North America Diagnostic Imaging market based on component, vertical, organization size, and geography.

North America Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application:

• OB/GYN

• MSK

• Cardiology

• Oncology

North America Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Products:

• X-ray Imaging

• Digital

• Analog

• MRI

• Closed

• Open

• Ultrasound

• CT

• Nuclear Imaging

• SPECT

• Hybrid PET

North America Diagnostic Imaging Market, by End-User:

• Hospitals

• Imaging centers

North America Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of US Diagnostic Imaging market

• Breakdown of Canada Diagnostic Imaging market

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of North America Diagnostic Imaging Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/north-america-diagnostic-imaging-market/10356/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com