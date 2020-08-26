Molded Interconnect Device Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Process, Product Type, End-user application and geography

Molded Interconnect Device Market was valued US$ 343.71 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Increasing demand in the electrical and mechanical applications, rising use of molded interconnect devices in the medical sector and the need for reuse of components are driving factors behind the growth of molded interconnect device market during the forecast year.

Also, technology is enabling miniaturization of devices with smartphones and automotive light fixtures by minimizing assembly time and space-saving circuitry. The cost-effectiveness of the technology can be attributed to some parts needed for assembly as compared to traditional PCB circuits, driving the growth of the molded to interconnect device market. The design flexibility of such devices is delivering high product reliability and less requirement for secondary parts.

Eco-friendly & recyclable components improve necessity and the demand for such devices across end-use verticals. Environmental benefits of the technology, like recyclable thermoplastic materials and exclusion of hazardous flame-retardant manufacturing processes, are expected to drive molded interconnect devices (MID) market growth during the forecast period.

molded interconnect devices market is being challenged by lack of implementation due to less awareness, high technological expertise for manufacturing, and the presence of only a few vendors providing molded interconnect devices products.

Based on the process, the molded interconnect device market for laser direct structuring is expected to witness a high growth rate due to the increasing demand for LDS equipment that is used for the manufacturing of molded interconnect devices. A molded connected device with LDS equipment reduces components in electronics devices.

By application, the automotive segment holds the largest market share for molded interconnect device market due to the increasing implementation of molded interconnect devices in steering wheel hubs, brake sensors, position sensors, and lighting. Molded interconnect device reduces wiring and combines the connector to integrate all the circuitry in a single housing.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate in the molded interconnect device market because of rising demand in smartphones and wearable devices and automobile segments. With the growing demand for communication infrastructure, communication devices and consumer electronics, Asia-Pacific is showing an upward trend for the growth for molded interconnect device market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Molded Interconnect Device Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Molded Interconnect Device Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Molded Interconnect Device Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Molded Interconnect Device Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Molded Interconnect Device market:

Global Molded Interconnect Device market, By Process

• LDS

• 2-Shot Molding

• Film Techniques

Global Molded Interconnect Device market, By Product

• Antenna & Connectivity Modules

• Connectors & Switches

• Sensors

• Lighting

Global Molded Interconnect Device market, By End-user

• Automotive

• Consumer Products

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Military & Aerospace

• Telecommunication & Computing

Global Molded Interconnect Device market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players of the Molded Interconnect Device Market:

• Molex

• LPKF

• TE Connectivity

• HARTING

• APC

• JOHNAN

• MID Solutions

• 2E mechatronic

• Multiple Dimensions

• DuPont

• Ticona

• BASF

• Lanxess

• Degussa

• Fujitsu

• MacDermid

• Arlington Plating Company

• RTP Company

• Multiple Dimensions AG

• TEPROSA

• YOMURA

