Large Format Printer Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Offering (Printers, RIP Software, and Others), Printing Technology (Toner-Based, Ink-Based), Ink Type (Solvent Ink, Aqueous Ink, and Others), Application, Print Width (17–24”, 24–36”, and Others), and Geography

Large Format Printer Market is expected to grow from USD 9.05 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Large Format Printer Market is any computer controlled printing machines that support a print roll width ranging from 18″ and 100″, It prints on a large single sheet of paper instead of printing on individual papers. Large Format Printer Market is used in applications which require longer width printing such as banners, vehicle image wraps, posters, murals, trade show graphics, and architectural drawings. Printers with capacities over 100″ wide are known as super wide or grand format printers.

Rising adoption of UV-curable inks in outdoor advertising, the growing importance of digital document production in commercial printing applications, increasing demand for large format printing in the textile, advertising, and packaging industries are some of the major factors driving the growth of Large Format Printer Market. However, high initial investments and operating costs, the growing popularity of digital media are some of the key factors restraining the Large Format Printer Market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Printer with print widths ranging from 44” to 60” is anticipated to dominate Large Format Printer Market between 2017 and 2026. Since these printers are well suited for high quality indoor and outdoor applications and widely used in applications such as event graphics, floor graphics, PoP/PoS exhibition, and exterior signage it is expected to drive Large Format Printer Market.

• The market for UV-cured ink-based large format printers is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period. UV- cured ink-based printers have several advantages such as high density, capable of being printed on rigid substrates, and the main advantage of UV-cured ink is that it dries quickly as soon as it is cured, that makes it useful in wide variety of applications

• Americas accounted for the largest share of Large Format Printer Market in 2016. Demand for large format printers for outdoor advertising and indoor signage applications is more in Americas as compared to other applications. Walmart and Carrefour are mainly driving the growth of the market for signage applications in this region

• APAC is expected to hold the largest share of Large Format Printer Market by 2026 owing to the presence of key players in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea in this region

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Large Format Printer Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Large Format Printer Market on the basis of offering, printing technology, ink type, application, print width, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Large Format Printer Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Large Format Printer Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Large Format Printer Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this Large Format Printer Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Large Format Printer Market globally.

Key Players in the Large Format Printer Market Are:

• Canon

• Mimaki Engineering

• Epson

• Hewlett-Packard (HP)

• Ricoh

• Durst Phototechnik

• RoLAnd

• Konica Minolta

• Xerox

• Agfa-Gevaert

• Kyocera

• Electronics for Imaging (EFI)

• Mutoh

• Lexmark

• Arc Document Solutions

• Swissqprint

• Seiko Instruments

• Oki Electric Industry

Key Target Audience:

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Large format printer providers

• IT service providers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Large Format Printer Market:

Research report categorizes the Large Format Printer Market based on offering, printing technology, ink type, application, print width, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Large Format Printer Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Large Format Printer Market, By Offering:

• Printers

• RIP Software

• After-Sales Services

Large Format Printer Market, By Printing Technology:

• Toner-Based (Laser) Printers

• Ink-Based (Inkjet) Printers

Large Format Printer Market, By Ink Type:

• Solvent Ink

• Aqueous Ink

• UV-Cured Ink

• Dye Sublimation Ink

• Latex Ink

Large Format Printer Market, by Application:

• Advertising

• Apparel & Textile

• Decor

• Signage

• Cad and Technical Printing

Large Format Printer Market, By Print Width:

• 17–24”

• 24–36”

• 36–44”

• 44–60”

• 60–72”

• 72” and Above

Large Format Printer Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Large Format Printer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Large Format Printer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Large Format Printer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Large Format Printer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Large Format Printer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Large Format Printer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Large Format Printer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Large Format Printer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Large Format Printer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Large Format Printer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

