Continuous Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Service, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Interface Type, Industry, and Geography

Continuous Testing Market was around US$ 1.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around XX % in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Continuous Testing is the process of executing automated tests as a part of the software delivery pipeline for obtaining feedback on the business risks associated with a software release candidate as quickly as possible. The evolution and growth of test automation can be attributed to addressing the increased complexity and pace of modern application development as well as delivery.

The rise in the need for continuous and timely delivery of software has been a major growth driver for the continuous testing market. In addition to this, organizations across various industry verticals are looking towards digital transformation for enhancing business operations along with the DevOps going mainstream are a few other major factors that are driving the growth of the continuous testing market. Moreover, enterprises consider continuous testing important, as it helps to minimize business risks associated with software assets as well. However, traditional approaches still act a key restraint for the continuous testing market growth.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) companies have to deal with critical credit management, and fraud detection management among others in its everyday financial operations. BFSI organizations are working on providing customer friendly digital solutions and software platforms, for serving customers in a better way. The BFSI industry has been a major contributor, in the continuous testing market.

The continuous testing market is segmented by service, organization size, deployment type, interface type, industry, and region. The adoption of smart devices, IoT, cloud, and mobile technologies has altogether transformed organizations across various industry verticals. With the help of these technologies, organizations work on streamlining their business flows and operations making the cloud-based deployment to monitor one of the fastest growing. The rapid adoption of the mobile technology and the proliferation of smartphone users have increased the demand for mobile-based software and applications as well helping continuous testing market growth.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The region has a high concentration of retail and consumer goods, healthcare, BFSI, and transportation companies that largely contribute to the market.

Continuous Testing Market scope:-

Continuous testing Market, By Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Continuous testing Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• SMEs

Continuous testing Market, By Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premises

Continuous testing Market, By Interface Type

• Web

• Desktop

• Mobile

Continuous testing Market, By Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Media and Entertainment

• Government

• Transportation and Logistics

• Healthcare

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Telecom and IT

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Others

Continuous testing Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Continuous Testing Market:

• Mindtree

• EPAM Systems

• HCL Technologies

• Atos

• Tech Mahindra

• Tricentis

• Larsen and Toubro Infotech

• CA Technologies

• IBM

• Capgemini

• Spirent Communications

• Micro Focus

• Syntel

• Cognizant

• QualiTest

• Testplant

• Vector Software

• QA Mentor

• SmartBear Software

