Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-user, Application, and Geography

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market is expected to propel US$ XX Mn by 2026 with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

The domain name system also is known as DNS, is the process in which internet domain names are located as well as translated into specific internet protocol or IP addresses. The domain name system helps in mapping the name people generally use for locating a website to the IP address used by a computer for locating a website.

The extreme vulnerability of DNS towards malware, viruses and advanced persistent threat (APT) intrusions are some of the crucial factors that are expected to drive the market. However, it is the IT security budget concerns that act a critical restraining factor for the market growth. Other than this, it is the higher adoption of UTM solutions in enterprises further hinders the Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market growth.

The BFSI end-use application is expected to one of the highest growth rates, as organizations in industries need security for products and services for protecting their assets, offices, employees, customers, branches, and operations. Innovative and improved financial products and facilities are frequently introduced by merchants to improve their business operations and expand the customer base.

The domain name system (DNS) firewall Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market is segmented deployment type, organization size, end-user, application, and region. DNS providers will remain one of the fastest growing end-user segment in this market, as the DNS hosts are used for running the DNS servers, further being used and integrated by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), website hosts, and domain name registrars.

By geography, the Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as most of the enterprises in this region have deployed DNS firewall because of the presence of diverse internet subscribers, and the increasing deployment of data centres in the region.

The key players of Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market include EfficientIP (France), EonScope (US), Cloudflare (US), Infoblox (US), BlueCat (Canada), and Cisco (US).

Market scope:-

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market, By Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premises

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• SMEs

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market, By End-user

• Website Hosts

• DNS Providers

• Service Providers

• Enterprises

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market, By Application

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail and E-commerce

• Telecommunication and IT

• Education

• Government

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Others

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market:

• Cloudflare

• BlueCat

• Infoblox

• EfficientIP

• EonScope

• Nominum

• Cisco

• F5 Networks

• VeriSign

• SWITCH

• eSentire

• ThreatSTOP

• Constellix

• Verigio Communications

