Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market is expected to reach USD 60.23 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Solid-state drives (SSD) are data storage devices used to store virtual data through integrated circuits, unlike conventional input and output blocks. A solid-state drive is a solid-state disk or an electronic disk that is used for data storage. It is made of semiconductors and uses the same input/output interface design as HDDs and stores data in solid state memory. These devices use DRAM or NAND-based flash memory to store data. The lack of moving parts reduces the risk of mechanical failures of SSDs allowing data transfer at higher speeds. In addition, they are suited for harsh environments and extreme shock and consume less power, thus increasing consistency.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market is segmented by end-user, applications, interface, and geography. The end-user segment is sub-segmented as Enterprise SSDs, and Client SSDs. The rising use of SSDs for manufacturing the latest models in mobile devices will emerge as a crucial driver for the global solid-state drive market. Interface segment is bifurcated as SATA SSDs, SAS SSDs, and PCI-E SSDs. Application segment is further sub-segmented as Enterprise Storage, Networking, Server, Mobile, Client Storage, Client Computing. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/8397

Rising penetration of the Internet, growing online commerce industry, digitalization of day-to-day activities, and increasing volume of media data transfer are expected to drive the market. The average household’s storage capacity is expected to increase over the coming years due to the popularity of smartphones and tablets, which has allowed consumers to generate large volumes of digital data and content. Increasing the resolution of images and movies has also led to the creation of large volumes of digital data and content. This has led to growing demand for SSD market. North America is expected to dominate the Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market in the forecast period. The rate of replacing hard disk drives (HDDs) with solid state drives is higher in North America than in other regions. In addition, manufacturers of SSDs in the region are focusing on product differentiation and innovation to increase their geographical reach and revenue. This will further help accelerate demand for SSD devices in North America.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Solid-State Drive Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the end-user, interface, applications, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Solid-State Drive Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Solid-State Drive Market.

Key Players in the Global Solid-State Drive Market Are:

• Intel Corporation

• Micron Technology, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Seagate Technology PLC

• Western Digital Corporation

• Samsung

• Intel

• Western Digital

• Micron

• Toshiba

• Viking

• Adata

• Foremay

• BiTMICRO Networks

• Crossbar

• Diablo Technologies

• Violin Memory

• Fusion-io

• IBM

• LSI Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• SSD Research Centres

• Solid-State Drive Products Manufacturers

• Solid-State Drive Products Distributors

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

The scope of the Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Solid-State Drive Market based on end user, applications, interface and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Solid-State Drive Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/8397

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by Type

• External

• Internal

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by Storage

• Under 120 GB

• 120GB-320GB

• 320GB-500GB

• 500GB-1TB

• 1TB-2TB

• Above 2TB

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by Form Factor

• 1.8”/2.5”

• 3.5”

• M.2

• U.2 (SFF 8639)

• FHHL and HHHL

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by Technology

• SLC

• MLC Planar

• MLC 3D

• TLC Planar

• TLC 3D

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by Interface

• SATA

• SAS

• PCIe

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by End-User

• Enterprise

o Server attached

o Storage attached

• Client

o Desktop PC

o Notebook

o Tablet

o Others

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Networking

• Server

• Others

Global Solid-State Drive Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Solid-State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Solid-State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Solid-State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Solid-State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Solid-State Drive (SSD) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-solid-state-drive-market/8397/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com