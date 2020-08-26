Virtual Fitness Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player ClassPass, Fitbit, FitnessOnDemand, Les Mills International, Peerfit, Peloton Interactive, Sworkit

Virtual Fitness is the premier on-demand fitness platform that delivers fitness challenges, classes, and fitness assessments to employees anywhere and anytime. Virtual Fitness proprietary content and technology allows individuals and families to take control of their health with fitness solutions that fit their lives.

The report aims to provide an overview of virtual fitness market with detailed market segmentation by Streaming Type , Session Type, Device Type, Revenue Model, End User. The global virtual fitness market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading virtual fitness market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the virtual fitness market.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. ClassPass

2. Fitbit, Inc.

3. FitnessOnDemand

4. Les Mills International Ltd.

5. Peerfit, Inc.

6. Peloton Interactive, Inc.

7. Sworkit

8. Wellbeats, Inc.

9. Wexer

10. Zwift, Inc.

Fitness session at user own comfort and time is one of the major factors driving the growth of the virtual fitness market. Moreover, a wide array of different variants for fitness studios and workouts to choose from is anticipated to boost the growth of the virtual fitness market.

The global virtual fitness market is segmented on the basis of streaming type, session type, device type, revenue model, end user. On the basis of streaming type, the market is segmented as live, on demand. On the basis of session type, the market is segmented as group, solo. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented as smart TV, smartphones, laptops, desktops, and tablets, others. On the basis of revenue model, the market is segmented as subscription, advertisement, hybrid. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as professional gyms, sports institutes, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global virtual fitness market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The virtual fitness market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

