Global Smart Glove Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Usage, Industry Vertical, and by Geography

Global Smart Glove Market was valued US$ 1859 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3872 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period.

Advancement in research and technology and entry of smaller players in global smart glove market, are the major factors for growth of global smart glove. Also growth in the usage of wearable technologies drive the global market of smart glove.High growth rate in smaller market segment and increasing flexibility in wearable technology provides large opportunities for global smart glove market. On the other hand the initial cost of a smart glove is high, which involves regular investment on maintenance and frequent software up gradation which restricts the adoption of smart gloves, thereby hampering the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In 2016, specific health monitoring device segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, because of increase in investment in technological advancement. The healthcare sector has approved the use of smart gloves for real-time tracking of heartbeats, body hydration level, and converting hand gestures into speeches. The smart glove market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rising in purchasing power and strengthening economy across the globel.

North America held the maximum revenue financier to the smart glove market in 2016, accounting for about 40% share, because of surge in demand for advanced circuitry, wireless connectivity, and independent processing capability.The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the growth in technological developments and rise in purchasing power among people.India, China, and South Korea are estimated to cover large profit shares because of growing digitization, a rapid increase in the use of smartphones and wireless connectivity. Government instructions related to automation and robotics in the industrial sector are driving factors for the smart wearable gloves market.

The Global Smart Glove market report focuses on global major primary industry players with statistics like company profiles, product picture and description, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream users analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Smart Glove industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is evaluated, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the report provides major figures on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and track for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments By Usage, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the smart Glove market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Smart Glove Market

Global Smart Glove Market, By Usage

• Fitness tracker

• Specific Health Issue Monitoring Device

• Media & Connected Device

• Others

Global Smart Glove Market, By Industry Vertical

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Fitness

• Others

Global Smart Glove Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Smart Glove Market

• Apple Inc.

• HaptX

• Flint Rehab

• Maze Exclusive

• NEOFECT

• Vandrico Solutions Inc.

• Workaround GmbH

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Seekas Technology Co. Ltd.

• Lab BrOthersLLC.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Glove Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Glove Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Glove Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Glove Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Glove Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Glove Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Glove Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Glove by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Glove Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Glove Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Glove Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

