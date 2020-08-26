Global Infrared LED Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Spectral Range, Application, End User and Region.

Global Infrared LED Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 15% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An infrared light emitting diode (IR LED) is a special propose lighting device which emits light in infrared range such as from 700 nm to 1 mm wavelength of the electromagnetic radiation spectrum. IR LEDs are generally created by using aluminium gallium or arsenide gallium arsenide. The illumination of IR LED is same as standard LED. It is normally used in combination with the IR receiver to maintain a wireless communication between two or more than two devices.

Market Dynamics

Surge in the adoption of IR LED in industrial applications such as surveillance industry including biometric ID solutions, CCTV camera, iris recognition and image recognition is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. IR LED provides some major benefits such as high reliability, excessive radiant intensity, lower cost, energy efficiency and low forward voltage are gaining focus of IR LED for use in electronic devices, which ultimately improving the growth of market. Growing production of electronic devices such as remote of the television, transmission systems, and infrared cameras with the use of IR LED is further propelling the growth of market.

Nevertheless, slow transmission data rate and limited range are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. IR LED can be affected by environmental conditions such as fog, rain, dust and pollution and incapability of IR LED to work through wall and doors could hinder the growth of market.

Global Infrared LED Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, surveillance segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of 16% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high requirement of IR LEDs in night-vision infrared cameras which are further used in the military and defence industry for security purpose. With the use of IR LED, infrared cameras can detect invisible infrared wavelengths range by enabling the camera to see in the dark. Most infrared cameras have a series of IR LEDs which spread infrared light at night. Also increasing adoption of IP cameras with built in IR LED for the video surveillance purpose is further propelling the growth of market.

By end user, automotive and consumer electronics segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to keep their dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The development of infrared technology in the automotive applications is contributed to the growth of market. IR LED used for both interior and exterior automotive lighting applications. Automotive industrial applications for safety and convenience are enabled by infrared LEDs in differing spectral bands. IR LED in interior automotive applications is can detect driver awareness by improving road safety for both drivers and pedestrians. In consumer electronics industry IR LED is used for the remote sensing purpose such as in the remote of TV and is also used in the mobile device sensors as image sensors, face, iris and finger recognitions biometrics sensors, which are further propelling the growth of market.

Global Infrared LED Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the growing consumer electronics industry with the massive production of electronic devices by using IR LEDs. Massive presence of IR LED manufacturing companies and Smartphone manufacturing companies which are continuously adopting IR LED sensors is further driving the growth of market.

Surge in the financial investment by governments for the development of industries such as automotive and healthcare and rapidly growing urbanization and industrialization is propelling the growth of market.

Global Infrared LED Market: Key Development

In Feb 2019, Lumileds announced at the Barcelona Mobile World Congress, the LUXEON IR ONYX LED for use in spectroscopy and hyperspectral imaging applications. The LUXEON IR ONYX LED features a continuous broadband infrared (IR) emission from 650 to 1100nm with superior light output characteristics.

In July 2018, Osram Opto Semiconductors expanded its proven Oslon Black portfolio for infrared illumination with the addition of an infrared LED with a narrower beam angle of ± 25°.

The Scope of Global Infrared LED Market

Global Infrared LED Market, By Spectral Range

• 700nm–850nm

• 850nm–940nm

• 940nm–1020nm

• 1020nm–1720nm

Global Infrared LED Market, By Application

• Biometrics

• Imaging

• Lighting

• Remote Sensing

• Surveillance

Global Infrared LED Market, By End User

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• BFSI

• Consumer Electronics

• E-Commerce

• Education

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Infrared LED Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Infrared LED Market, Key Players

• Epileds Technologies

• Epistar Corporation

• Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd

• Excelitas Technologies Corporation

• High Power Lighting Corporation

• Kingbright

• OSRAM GmbH

• Lextar Electronics Corporation

• Lite-On Technology, Inc

• Nichia Corporation

• Luna Optoelectronics

• Marktech Optoelectronics

• Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

• Lumileds

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Infrared LED Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Infrared LED Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Infrared LED Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Infrared LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Infrared LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Infrared LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Infrared LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Infrared LED by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Infrared LED Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Infrared LED Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Infrared LED Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

