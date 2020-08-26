Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Platform, Application, Architecture, and Geography

Global digital radio frequency memory market was valued US$ 650.32 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1637.43 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.24% during a forecast period.

Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market by PlatformThe digital radio frequency memory is the electronic technique for safely catching and retransmitting the RF signal. The digital radio frequency memory is usually utilized in the jamming of radar, despite the fact that applications in cell communications are ending up more typical.

The technological developments that are made in the electronic combat equipment and the increase in the requirement to develop the existing platforms are driving factors of the global digital radio frequency memory market. Another factor that favors the growth of the market is the growing use of the digital radio frequency memory jammers in the navy and aircraft for the protection against the opponent tracking that is based on the radar. However, restricted defense budget in developing countries is some factors which hamper the growth of the global digital radio frequency memory market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23371

The electronic warfare segment accounted for the largest market share of the digital radio frequency memory market in 2017. Electronic warfare uses control over electromagnetic spectrum to disrupt enemy electronic systems. Improved usage of digital radio frequency memory jammers in aircraft, land vehicles and ships for protection against enemy radar-based tracking is one of the most significant factors fueling the growth of the electronic warfare segment.

The Processor is leading the market as it is responsible for the processing the signal received from the target radar. The processors used in digital radio frequency memory systems are also known as system-on-chip. The processors used in digital radio frequency memory systems offer several advantages such as faster operation, low power consumption etc.

North America is leading the global digital radio frequency memory market owing to increasing investment in the technological development related to the DRFM systems, increasing investment in the defense sector.

Some of the key players in the global digital radio frequency memory market are Airbus, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, Elbit Systems Ltd., Thales Group, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Leonardo – Societ per azioni.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/23371

Scope of the Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market

Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market by Platform

• Defense

• Commercial

• Civil

Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market by Application

• Electronic Warfare

• Radar Test & Evaluation

• Electronic Warfare Training

Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market by Architecture

• Processor

• Modulator

• Converter

• Memory

Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market

• Airbus

• Raytheon Company

• BAE Systems

• ROHDE & SCHWARZ

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Thales Group

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Leonardo – Societ per azion

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Digital Radio Frequency Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Radio Frequency Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digital Radio Frequency Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Digital Radio Frequency Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Radio Frequency Memory by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-digital-radio-frequency-memory-market/23371/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com