Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Component, Data Center Type, Deployment Type End Users and Region

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 47.33% during forecast period of 2020 to 2026.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Drivers and Restrains:

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) is the integration of IT and facilities management that monitors, evaluates and manages high-end data center facilities around several domains within an organization to improve the data center energy efficiency. It supports reducing system downtime by controlling the utilization of data centers.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global data center infrastructure management market is driven by an increasing need to manage energy consumption across data centers and rise in the number of datacenters. However, the need for heightened security for physical and network infrastructures are hampering the market growth at the global level.

Venture capital funding, new data centers, fragmentation & consolidation are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global data center infrastructure management market. This is evidence, as the revenue from venture capital funding, new data centers, fragmentation & consolidation are estimated to reach approximately US$ XX million by 2026. Delays in application rollouts and high up-front initial costs are the key challenges for the data center infrastructure management market in the upcoming period.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on deployment type, the colocation data center segment accounted for around 18% of the market share in 2019 and it is projected to grow at the CAGR of XX% over the upcoming period owing to the growing trend of colocation services. Rising establishments of new data center facilities are increasing substantial costs of companies and it’s an important resource including time and labor.

Various major colocation suppliers including Equinix, Inc, and Digital Reality are presenting advanced services to businesses such as cooling, power, cabling, space support, and maintenance of infrastructure, which are propelling the DCIM market growth. Also, rapid technological advancements, such as AI, big data, machine learning, and IoT, together with increasing storage requirements in hyperscale data centers will fuel the market share in the near future. e.g., In January 2019, NVIDIA introduced its novel DGX-Ready Data Center program to increase new colocation program to jumpstart data center deployments.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the data center infrastructure management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2019 for data center infrastructure management market and is estimated to reach US$ Mn end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. Due to Increasing number of green data center.

Developed countries such as U.S. and Canada are the major contributor in the regional market owing to by transition to cloud-based solutions, and rising occurrences of cyber-attacks and security breaches. e.g., Vertiv Co., U.S. Based Company introduced a cloud-based management platform such as New-Gen Intelligent scalable, in November 2019. In a move that would bring advanced visibility, controls, and analytics” to complex IT infrastructure, containing hyper-scale facilities, large enterprise, and those at the edge of the network.

Europe held 20% of market share in the data center infrastructure management market in 2019 and is expected to expand at steady growth over the forecast period due to supporting the growth of data center construction and favorable economic conditions. The availability of renewable energy to encourage the market players to establish data center infrastructures in the region. e.g., Facebook declared its proposal to set up its second data center in Europe, which will run completely on renewable energy sources.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the near future. The region is expected to hold the XX% of market share in the upcoming period thanks to the development of broadband and internet infrastructure. Growth of mega data centers and trend of collocation in emerging economies like China and India are driving the regional market growth. Numerous companies are focusing on establishing data center facilities in the country due to their cost-efficient and energy-saving benefits.

Latin America is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the rising trend of virtualization impacting data centers.

A report covers the recent development in market for the data center infrastructure management market e.g., Recently, iTRACS, a subsidiary of CommScope Inc. launched its updated version of DCIM 4.2 containing enhanced integration tools with target to increase the monitoring of data center assets.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global data center infrastructure management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global data center infrastructure management market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global data center infrastructure management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global data center infrastructure management market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market:

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Component:

• Solutions

• Asset management

• Network management

• Cooling management

• Power management

• Security management

• Services

• Installation & integration

• Managed

• Consulting

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Data Center Type:

• Small- and Medium-sized Data Centers

• Large Data Centers

• Enterprise Data Centers

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Deployment Type:

• On-Premise

• Colocation

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by End User:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Information Technology

• Telecom

• Health Care

• Retail

• Others

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Major Players:

• Emerson Network Power, Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Eaton Corp. PLC

• IBM Corp.

• CA Technologies, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• ABB Ltd.

• FNT GmbH

• Vertiv Co

• Johnson Controls, Inc.

• Nlyte Software, Inc.

• Sunbird Software, Inc.

• Panduit Corp.

• Commscope, Inc.

• Altron a.s.

• Cormant, Inc.

• Rackwise, Inc.

• Fieldview Solutions

• ITRACS Corp, Modius Inc

• ATOS & Siemens

• Hewlett-Packard (HP)

• Raritran Inc

• SynapSense Corp etc.

• Aplena Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Data Center Infrastructure Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Data Center Infrastructure Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Data Center Infrastructure Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Data Center Infrastructure Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Center Infrastructure Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

