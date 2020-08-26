Europe IoT Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Europe IoT Software Market by Component is expected to grow from US$ 108.7 Bn in 2018 to cross US$ 432.8 Bn by 2026, with a CAGR of more than % between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.

Europe IoT software market is segmented into component, platform, end-user, application, and geography. Based on component market is segmented into Devices, Sensors & Actuators. On the basis of platform market is divided into Connectivity/M2M Platforms, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Iaas) Backend Platforms, Hardware Specific Software Platform, and Consumer/Enterprise Software Extension Platforms. According to software, market is classified into Data Management Software, Network Management Software, Real Time Streaming Analysis Software, Security Software, and Remote Monitoring Software. Based on end-user market is divided into Consumer Electronics, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, Agriculture, Healthcare, Others (Education). On the basis of application market is divided by Smart Homes, Smart Cities, Wearable, Smart Grid, Industrial Automation, Connected Cars, Connected Health, Smart Retail, Smart Agriculture, and Smart Supply Chain. Geographically market is segmented into The U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden Russia, and Rest of Europe.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is more than just connecting things as it’s about connecting the right things in the correct way. In today’s’ world disruption is the new normal. In order to navigate from an ever-changing landscape, the businesses need to be able to adapt to the radical shifts that are happening across all areas, from customer expectations to regulatory demands. At the same time, wherever it is possible they must cause disruption of their own – innovating new techniques, processes and discovering new routes for value generation. The latest IoT offerings allow becoming a hyper-connected business – presenting a real-time data for informed decision making. With the cloud and edge processing based platforms, converting information into intuitive visualizations, help to convert an insight into action much faster.

In an effort for improving Internet of Things (IoT) security, the UK government recently released a special report calling an end to default passwords, enhanced transparency in vulnerability disclosure, and secure credential storage among others.

With more than 25 billion connected objects by 2020, controlling the rapid influx of connected devices, the actual software that makes them functional together with the supporting cloud and network infrastructure makes managed security services more important than ever. The Internet of Things (IoT) is changing and diversifying the way business is done; as it is being recognized by the majority of organizations as a key opportunity for improving and streamlining the business processes. Even organizations believing the IoT is overhyped, is expected to have an average of around 1,500 IoT devices online in the near future.

Europe IoT Software Market by Component Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/10970

Germany Europe IoT Software Market is also expected to grow further during the forecast period on the back of increasing demand for special connected vehicles, rising internet penetration and an increase in the development of the cloud-based application.

Moreover, with the rise in adoption of IoT technology in various application areas such as smart manufacturing, logistics, transportation, building & home automation etc., the overall demand for IoT software in Germany is expected to grow manifold during the forecast period.

Key players operated in market includes Cisco, Centri Technology, Armis, Bastille, Claroty, DarkMatter, Dedrone, Dell EMC, EY, ForgeRock, McAfee, NewSkY Security, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Lantronix, PTC .

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Europe IoT Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe IoT Software Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Europe IoT Software Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe IoT Software Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of Europe IoT Software Market:

Europe IoT Software Market by Component:

• Devices

• Sensors & Actuators

Europe IoT Software Market by Platform:

• Connectivity/M2M Platforms

• Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Iaas) Backend Platforms

• Hardware Specific Software Platform

• Consumer/Enterprise Software Extension Platforms

Europe IoT Software Market by Software:

• Data Management Software

• Network Management Software

• Real Time Streaming Analysis Software

• Security Software

• Remote Monitoring Software

Europe IoT Software Market by End-User:

• Consumer Electronics

• Transportation & Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Energy

• Agriculture

• Healthcare

• Others (Education)

Europe IoT Software Market by Application:

• Smart Homes

• Smart Cities

• Wearable

• Smart Grid

• Industrial Automation

• Connected Cars

• Connected Health

• Smart Retail

• Smart Agriculture

• Smart Supply Chain

Europe IoT Software Market by Geography:

• U.K.

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Poland

• Sweden Russia

• Rest of Europe.

Key Players operating in Europe IoT Software Market:

• Cisco

• Centri Technology

• Armis

• Bastille

• Claroty

• DarkMatter

• Dedrone

• Dell EMC

• EY

• ForgeRock

• McAfee

• NewSkY Security

• Palo Alto Networks

• Microsoft Corporation

• Lantronix

• PTC

Europe IoT Software Market by Component Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/10970

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business